Grand Opening Fundraising Gala

About this event
Only individuals residing in Ashe County are eligible for this type of ticket.
This option is for those who are not already established as Regular members. If you are already a Regular Member, you will receive a special invitation to purchase your ticket.
The price includes one year of regular membership, Founding 100 t-shirt, and Gala ticket.
Regular membership benefits include:
Only individuals residing in Ashe County are eligible for this type of ticket.
Individuals purchasing this ticket type are committing to 30 hours/year of volunteer service hours to Ashe CLT. An Ashe CLT leader will reach out to set you up as an official member if you haven't already done so.
Price includes a Founding 100 t-shirt and Gala ticket.
Sweat Equity membership benefits include all Regular Member Perks.
All individuals and organizations/business are eligible for this membership type, regardless of residency location.
This option is for those who are not already established as Supporting members in the Seed Sower tier. If you are already a Supporting Seed Sower Member, you will receive a special invitation to purchase your ticket.
The price includes one year of Seed Sower membership, Founding 100 t-shirt, and Gala ticket.
Seed Sower Supporting membership benefits include:
***If Foundation Builder and Community Pillar tickets are sold out and you would like to donate more to become either of these member types, you will have the option to add an additional donation to this ticket. (An additional $190 is needed for the Foundation Builder status and additional $440+ for Community Pillar.) Once your account is set up, you will see the designation on your dashboard.
All individuals and organizations/business are eligible for this membership type, regardless of residency location.
This option is for those who are not already established as Supporting members in the Foundation Builder tier. If you are already a Supporting Foundation Builder Member, you will receive a special invitation to purchase your ticket.
The price includes one year of Foundation Builder membership, Founding 100 t-shirt, and Gala ticket.
Foundation Builder Supporting membership benefits include:
***If Community Pillar tickets are sold out and you would like to donate more to become a Community Pillar member, you will have the option to add an additional donation to this ticket. (An additional $250 would qualify you for the Community Pillar status.) Once your account is set up, you will see the Community Pillar designation on your dashboard.
All individuals and organizations/business are eligible for this membership type, regardless of residency location.
This option is for those who are not already established as Supporting members in the Foundation Builder tier. If you are already a Supporting Foundation Builder Member, you will receive a special invitation to purchase your ticket.
The price includes one year of Foundation Builder membership, Founding 100 t-shirt, and Gala ticket.
Foundation Builder Supporting membership benefits include:
$
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