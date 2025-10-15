Grand Opening Silent Auction

Hosted by

Oogie Boogie Bash Basket
Oogie Boogie Bash Basket
$500

$500

A family 4 pack to Disneyland California Adventure Oogie Boogie Bash on Sunday 10/26/25. This basket includes 4 tickets to the event (Valued at $189 each), An Oogie Boogie tumbler / wallet and a Nightmare Before Christmas Blanket.

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Basket
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Basket
$75

$75

A Disneyland 70th Anniversary in park exclusive hand bag, Designer ears, Autograph book and a Disneyland throw blanket. (Valued at $100)

Disney Basket
Disney Basket
$75

$75

2 Gift cards (valued at $100) 2 in-park exclusive tumblers (valued at $60) Disneyland throw blanket

Raiders Basket
Raiders Basket
$100

$100

Watch your favorite NFL team at Buffalo Wild Wings with a $100 gift card, Enjoy some snacks and maybe a drink.

Fall Basket
Fall Basket
$50

$50

Enjoy a night in with this fun fall basket that includes spirits, treats and a Visa gift card. (Valued at $50)

Mom's Night In Basket
Mom's Night In Basket
$100

$100

Settle in for a night of relaxation with a bottle of wine and maybe some online shopping at Nordstrom.

Fall Gift Basket
Fall Gift Basket
$25

$25

Enjoy an assortment of fall treats and mixers.

Spirits & Shopping
Spirits & Shopping
$50

$50

Target gift card (Valued at $50), spirits, fall snacks and some mixers

