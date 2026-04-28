Two Rivers Martial Arts

Offered by

Two Rivers Martial Arts

About the memberships

Grand Opening-Summer Special: Tuition

Summer Special
$88

Grand Opening Summer Special – 8 Weeks for $88

Includes 8 weeks of classes and a free uniform for new students (ages 6 & up; must have completed Kindergarten). Classes are held Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday 6:00-6:45. Students may attend all 3 days. We recommend attending twice per week MINIMUM.


After the 8-week program, students who wish to continue will transition to our regular monthly tuition of $65/month.


Tuition payments are program service fees and are not tax-deductible.

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