Grand Opening-Summer Special: Tuition

Grand Opening Summer Special – 8 Weeks for $88

Includes 8 weeks of classes and a free uniform for new students (ages 6 & up; must have completed Kindergarten). Classes are held Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday 6:00-6:45. Students may attend all 3 days. We recommend attending twice per week MINIMUM.





After the 8-week program, students who wish to continue will transition to our regular monthly tuition of $65/month.





Tuition payments are program service fees and are not tax-deductible.