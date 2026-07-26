Bouquet of peach, white, and green flowers in yellow vase.

Hosted by

Better Giveback Foundation

About this event

Grand People Do Stuff Gift Bundle

Glassboro

NJ, USA

Grand Parent's Day Bundle
$75

Limited to patrons located within 15 mile radius of Clayton, NJ (08312).


Includes: a seasonal designer's choice fresh floral arrangement by Upscale Flowers by Thomas, a song telegram by Ashley Dean a song telegram by Ashley Dean available via phone call/voicemail, via FaceTime, or via video text message, and a Grand Parent's Day greeting card by Happily Better After, LLC & associates.

Singing Telegram Only
$30

Includes: a song telegram by Ashley Dean. Available via phone call/voicemail, via FaceTime, or via video text message.

Fresh Floral Arrangement Only
$40

Limited to patrons located within 15 mile radius of Clayton, NJ (08312).


Includes: a seasonal designer's choice fresh floral arrangement by Upscale Flowers by Thomas

Greeting Card Only
$6

Includes: a Grand Parent's Day greeting card by Happily Better After, LLC & associates.

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