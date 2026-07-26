Grand People Do Stuff Gift Bundle

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About this event
Limited to patrons located within 15 mile radius of Clayton, NJ (08312).
Includes: a seasonal designer's choice fresh floral arrangement by Upscale Flowers by Thomas, a song telegram by Ashley Dean a song telegram by Ashley Dean available via phone call/voicemail, via FaceTime, or via video text message, and a Grand Parent's Day greeting card by Happily Better After, LLC & associates.
Includes: a song telegram by Ashley Dean. Available via phone call/voicemail, via FaceTime, or via video text message.
Limited to patrons located within 15 mile radius of Clayton, NJ (08312).
Includes: a seasonal designer's choice fresh floral arrangement by Upscale Flowers by Thomas
Includes: a Grand Parent's Day greeting card by Happily Better After, LLC & associates.
$
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