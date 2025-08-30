Grand Rapids Black Nurses Association

Grand Rapids Black Nurses Association
Grand Rapids Black Nurses Association's 3rd Annual Sponsoring A Dream Gala Silent Auction

1600 Galbraith Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546, USA

🎨 Eyes of Innocence – Original Painting by Lester White item
$600

Starting bid

Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $600 | Bid Increments: $50

Bring home a striking piece of fine art with Eyes of Innocence, an original painting by celebrated artist Lester White, created in 2002 and professionally framed (20x24).

This unique work captures emotion, depth, and timeless beauty — a true collector’s piece for art lovers and community supporters alike. Rarely available for purchase, Eyes of Innocence represents not just art, but legacy.

✨ Bid now for the chance to own a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that will inspire for generations.

Mountain Escape at Crystal Mountain Resort item
Mountain Escape at Crystal Mountain Resort
$350

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $799+ | Starting Bid: $350 | Bid Increments: $25

Escape to Michigan’s premier four-season destination with this luxurious two-night getaway for two adults and up to three children (under 17) at Crystal Mountain Resort.

Your package includes:

  • 2 Nights Hotel Accommodations for Two Adults + Up to 3 Children
  • Daily Breakfast for Two Adults
  • Choice of:
    2 All-Day Ski Lift Tickets or 2 Rounds of Golf (Betsie Valley or Mountain Ridge, with shared cart) for the adults
    Children’s lodging included

Perfect for families, couples, or friends, this package offers the flexibility to hit the slopes in winter or tee off on championship greens in summer — all while enjoying Crystal Mountain’s unmatched hospitality.

✨ Bid now for your chance to experience a luxury family escape at one of Michigan’s most beautiful resorts!


🫀 Learn to Save a Life – CPR Class for 10–12 People item
$160

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $600–$900 | Starting Bid: $200 | Bid Increments: $25

Give the gift of life-saving skills with this private CPR certification class for a group of 10–12 people, taught by certified GRBNA CPR instructors.

The winning bidder may choose between:

  • Heartsaver CPR/AED (ideal for community groups, schools, workplaces, or families)
  • Basic Life Support (BLS) (for healthcare providers, nursing students, or medical professionals)

Package includes:

  • Instruction for up to 12 participants
  • All course materials
  • 2-year American Heart Association certification upon completion

Perfect for offices, churches, community groups, or families who want to be prepared in an emergency.

✨ Bid now for a chance to provide your group with skills that save lives!

🎭 Dinner & a Show: Civic Theatre + Butcher’s Union item
🎭 Dinner & a Show: Civic Theatre + Butcher’s Union
$160

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $210 | Starting Bid: $160 | Bid Increments: $20

Enjoy a night of culture and cuisine in downtown Grand Rapids!

This package includes:

  • Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Flex Pass (4 tickets to the performance(s) of your choice — use them all at once or split across multiple shows) – $160 value
  • $50 Butcher’s Union Gift Card – perfect for cocktails and dinner before or after the show

From Broadway musicals to local favorites, Civic Theatre offers unforgettable live performances, while Butcher’s Union provides one of GR’s most beloved dining experiences.

✨ Bid now for the perfect dinner and theatre experience for two, three, or four!

Family Fun in Grand Rapids Package item
Family Fun in Grand Rapids Package
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $176 | Starting Bid: $50 | Bid Increments: $5

Create memories with your loved ones through two of Grand Rapids’ favorite attractions!

This package includes:

  • 4 General Admission Passes to the Grand Rapids Public Museum (value $48)
  • 4 General Admission Tickets to the John Ball Zoo + $40 Zoo Gift Card (value $128)

Enjoy a day of hands-on learning at the museum, then experience wildlife and adventure at the zoo — complete with food and drinks for the whole family.

✨ Bid now for this all-in-one family experience!

🌿 Frederik Meijer Gardens & Dinner at Culver’s item
🌿 Frederik Meijer Gardens & Dinner at Culver’s
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $120 | Starting Bid: $40 | Bid Increments: $5

Spend the day surrounded by art, beauty, and nature with a Family 4-Pack of passes to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. After your adventure, enjoy a delicious meal at Culver’s with $40 in gift cards ($10 each).

Package includes:

  • 4 general admission passes to Frederik Meijer Gardens
  • $40 in Culver’s gift cards (four $10 cards)

Perfect for a family day out or a fun group excursion — explore world-class gardens, sculptures, and exhibits, then treat yourself to Butter Burgers and frozen custard!

✨ Bid now for a day of discovery and dinner!

🎥 Celebration Cinema Movie Lover’s Package item
🎥 Celebration Cinema Movie Lover’s Package
$45

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $150 | Starting Bid: $45 | Bid Increments: $5

Lights, camera, action! Treat yourself (and your friends) to a season of big-screen adventures with this Celebration Cinema Movie Lover’s Package.

Your package includes:

  • 10 × $10 Celebration Cinema Gift Cards ($100 value)
  • 6-Month Refillable Popcorn Bucket (endless refills for half a year!)

Whether you’re into action, romance, comedies, or family flicks, this package has everything you need for a blockbuster experience. Perfect for family outings, date nights, or gifts to share!

✨ Bid now and let the movies begin!

Whitecaps Baseball Night Out item
Whitecaps Baseball Night Out
$30

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $100 | Starting Bid: $30 | Bid Increments: $5

Enjoy a night at LMCU Ballpark cheering on the West Michigan Whitecaps, the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Package includes:

  • 4 Game Tickets
  • 4 Hot Dogs
  • 4 Beverages

A classic night of baseball, food, and fun for the whole family!

🌲 Michigan Outdoor Adventure Center – Family 4-Pack (#1) item
🌲 Michigan Outdoor Adventure Center – Family 4-Pack (#1)
$10

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $30 each | Starting Bid: $10 | Bid Increments: $5

Discover Michigan’s great outdoors — all under one roof! With this Family 4-Pack of admission passes to the Michigan Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit, you and your family can experience the wonders of Michigan’s forests, lakes, and wildlife without leaving the city.

From hands-on exhibits and interactive simulations to a life-sized waterfall, fishing, and even a plane to “fly,” this unique destination makes learning about Michigan’s natural beauty fun for all ages.

Two packages are available! Top two bidders will each win a Family 4-Pack. Double your chances to bring home this adventure!

Michigan Outdoor Adventure Center – Family 4-Pack (#2) item
Michigan Outdoor Adventure Center – Family 4-Pack (#2)
$10

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $30 each | Starting Bid: $10 | Bid Increments: $5

Discover Michigan’s great outdoors — all under one roof! With this Family 4-Pack of admission passes to the Michigan Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit, you and your family can experience the wonders of Michigan’s forests, lakes, and wildlife without leaving the city.

From hands-on exhibits and interactive simulations to a life-sized waterfall, fishing, and even a plane to “fly,” this unique destination makes learning about Michigan’s natural beauty fun for all ages.

Two packages are available! Top two bidders will each win a Family 4-Pack. Double your chances to bring home this adventure!

