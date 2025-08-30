Grand Rapids Black Nurses Association's 3rd Annual Sponsoring A Dream Gala Silent Auction

Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $600 | Bid Increments: $50

Bring home a striking piece of fine art with Eyes of Innocence, an original painting by celebrated artist Lester White, created in 2002 and professionally framed (20x24).

This unique work captures emotion, depth, and timeless beauty — a true collector’s piece for art lovers and community supporters alike. Rarely available for purchase, Eyes of Innocence represents not just art, but legacy.

✨ Bid now for the chance to own a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that will inspire for generations.