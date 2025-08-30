Grand Rapids Black Nurses Association's 3rd Annual Sponsoring A Dream Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $600 | Bid Increments: $50
Bring home a striking piece of fine art with Eyes of Innocence, an original painting by celebrated artist Lester White, created in 2002 and professionally framed (20x24).
This unique work captures emotion, depth, and timeless beauty — a true collector’s piece for art lovers and community supporters alike. Rarely available for purchase, Eyes of Innocence represents not just art, but legacy.
✨ Bid now for the chance to own a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that will inspire for generations.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $799+ | Starting Bid: $350 | Bid Increments: $25
Escape to Michigan’s premier four-season destination with this luxurious two-night getaway for two adults and up to three children (under 17) at Crystal Mountain Resort.
Your package includes:
Perfect for families, couples, or friends, this package offers the flexibility to hit the slopes in winter or tee off on championship greens in summer — all while enjoying Crystal Mountain’s unmatched hospitality.
✨ Bid now for your chance to experience a luxury family escape at one of Michigan’s most beautiful resorts!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $600–$900 | Starting Bid: $200 | Bid Increments: $25
Give the gift of life-saving skills with this private CPR certification class for a group of 10–12 people, taught by certified GRBNA CPR instructors.
The winning bidder may choose between:
Package includes:
Perfect for offices, churches, community groups, or families who want to be prepared in an emergency.
✨ Bid now for a chance to provide your group with skills that save lives!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $210 | Starting Bid: $160 | Bid Increments: $20
Enjoy a night of culture and cuisine in downtown Grand Rapids!
This package includes:
From Broadway musicals to local favorites, Civic Theatre offers unforgettable live performances, while Butcher’s Union provides one of GR’s most beloved dining experiences.
✨ Bid now for the perfect dinner and theatre experience for two, three, or four!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $176 | Starting Bid: $50 | Bid Increments: $5
Create memories with your loved ones through two of Grand Rapids’ favorite attractions!
This package includes:
Enjoy a day of hands-on learning at the museum, then experience wildlife and adventure at the zoo — complete with food and drinks for the whole family.
✨ Bid now for this all-in-one family experience!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $120 | Starting Bid: $40 | Bid Increments: $5
Spend the day surrounded by art, beauty, and nature with a Family 4-Pack of passes to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. After your adventure, enjoy a delicious meal at Culver’s with $40 in gift cards ($10 each).
Package includes:
Perfect for a family day out or a fun group excursion — explore world-class gardens, sculptures, and exhibits, then treat yourself to Butter Burgers and frozen custard!
✨ Bid now for a day of discovery and dinner!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $150 | Starting Bid: $45 | Bid Increments: $5
Lights, camera, action! Treat yourself (and your friends) to a season of big-screen adventures with this Celebration Cinema Movie Lover’s Package.
Your package includes:
Whether you’re into action, romance, comedies, or family flicks, this package has everything you need for a blockbuster experience. Perfect for family outings, date nights, or gifts to share!
✨ Bid now and let the movies begin!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100 | Starting Bid: $30 | Bid Increments: $5
Enjoy a night at LMCU Ballpark cheering on the West Michigan Whitecaps, the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
Package includes:
A classic night of baseball, food, and fun for the whole family!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $30 each | Starting Bid: $10 | Bid Increments: $5
Discover Michigan’s great outdoors — all under one roof! With this Family 4-Pack of admission passes to the Michigan Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit, you and your family can experience the wonders of Michigan’s forests, lakes, and wildlife without leaving the city.
From hands-on exhibits and interactive simulations to a life-sized waterfall, fishing, and even a plane to “fly,” this unique destination makes learning about Michigan’s natural beauty fun for all ages.
✨ Two packages are available! Top two bidders will each win a Family 4-Pack. Double your chances to bring home this adventure!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $30 each | Starting Bid: $10 | Bid Increments: $5
Discover Michigan’s great outdoors — all under one roof! With this Family 4-Pack of admission passes to the Michigan Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit, you and your family can experience the wonders of Michigan’s forests, lakes, and wildlife without leaving the city.
From hands-on exhibits and interactive simulations to a life-sized waterfall, fishing, and even a plane to “fly,” this unique destination makes learning about Michigan’s natural beauty fun for all ages.
✨ Two packages are available! Top two bidders will each win a Family 4-Pack. Double your chances to bring home this adventure!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!