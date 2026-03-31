NANBPWC, INC. Grand Rapids Club

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NANBPWC, INC. Grand Rapids Club

About the memberships

Grand Rapids Club's NANBPWC, INC. Joining Fee 2nd Installment

Joining Fee 2nd Installment
$100

No expiration

This is the second of three installments toward your $275.00 nonrefundable membership joining fee.

Your installment schedule is as follows:

  • 1st Payment: $100.00
  • 2nd Payment: $100.00
  • Final Payment: $75.00

By submitting this payment, you acknowledge that you will be required to complete the remaining monthly installmentsuntil your joining fee is paid in full.

Please note: All payments made toward the membership joining fee are nonrefundable.

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