Grand Rapids Club's NANBPWC, INC. Joining Fee 2nd Installment

About the memberships
No expiration
This is the second of three installments toward your $275.00 nonrefundable membership joining fee.
Your installment schedule is as follows:
By submitting this payment, you acknowledge that you will be required to complete the remaining monthly installmentsuntil your joining fee is paid in full.
Please note: All payments made toward the membership joining fee are nonrefundable.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!