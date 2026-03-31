Grand Rapids Club's NANBPWC, INC. Joining Fee 2nd Installment

This is the second of three installments toward your $275.00 nonrefundable membership joining fee.

Your installment schedule is as follows:

1st Payment: $100.00

2nd Payment: $100.00

Final Payment: $75.00

By submitting this payment, you acknowledge that you will be required to complete the remaining monthly installmentsuntil your joining fee is paid in full.

Please note: All payments made toward the membership joining fee are nonrefundable.