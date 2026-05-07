Grand Rapids Foodie Fest 2026 Registration

About this event
Required for entry. Includes free admission.
1 admission to the Chef Demo Experience.
Enjoy a flavorful Chicken Marsala cooking experience with two sides, led live during Grand Rapids Foodie Fest.
1 admission to the Chef Demo Experience.
Enjoy a flavorful Chicken Marsala cooking experience with two sides, led live during Grand Rapids Foodie Fest.
Includes a Grand Rapids Foodie Fest commemorative wine glass and one pour of wine.
Must be 21+ to purchase this option. ID required.
$
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