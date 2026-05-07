Foodie Fest Foundation

Hosted by

Foodie Fest Foundation

About this event

Grand Rapids Foodie Fest 2026 Registration

300 Monroe Ave NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503, USA

Free Entry Registration
Free

Required for entry. Includes free admission.

Chef Demo Experience | $40
$40

1 admission to the Chef Demo Experience.

Enjoy a flavorful Chicken Marsala cooking experience with two sides, led live during Grand Rapids Foodie Fest.


Chef Demo Experience + Wine | $50
$50

1 admission to the Chef Demo Experience.

Enjoy a flavorful Chicken Marsala cooking experience with two sides, led live during Grand Rapids Foodie Fest.

Includes a Grand Rapids Foodie Fest commemorative wine glass and one pour of wine.

Must be 21+ to purchase this option. ID required.

Add a donation for Foodie Fest Foundation

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