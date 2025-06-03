Grand Rapids Symphony Picnic Pops Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
This is for an individual ticket.
Spend an evening at Gun Lake Casino and Resort with a one (1) night hotel stay, $100 dining credit and two (2) $50 Free slot play Credits!
Also included, two tickets to a Symphony performance of your choice!
2000 Chateau Palmer "Deep, dark ruby-red, virtually opaque. Concentrated, ripe dark-fruit on the nose has a sultana/currant/raisin nature. Dark fruit is lively thanks to good acidity and is beautifully integrated with oodles of spicy/cedary oak. The fruit has touches of over-maturity. The finish is long with cedar & raisins combining harmoniously. The tannins are silky-smooth, but so plentiful that there is still good grip on the finish."(Retail Value $479)
Eight Years in the Desert by Orin Swift Red Blend Another wonderful blend from winemaker Dave Phinney. It pours a dark mauve core with a red amethyst rim and aromatic notes of ripe blackberry and raspberry bramble. Further hints of chocolate covered espresso bean, black pepper and allspice emanate from the glass. Soft and textured tannins give way to a lifted finish with a touch of pluot and dried tarragon. (Retail Value $53)
Must be 21 to win.
Enjoy an evening in downtown Grand Rapids, including an overnight stay at CityFlats Hotel and tickets to a Grand Rapids Symphony Performance!
