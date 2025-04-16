Grand Rapids Womens Chorus

Offered by

Grand Rapids Womens Chorus

About this shop

Grand Rapids Women's Chorus Shop

GRWC Annual Winter Concert Online Performance item
GRWC Annual Winter Concert Online Performance
$10

Upon notification of payment, you will receive a separate email with the link to the Dec. 6 performance.

GRWC Canvas Tote Bag item
GRWC Canvas Tote Bag item
GRWC Canvas Tote Bag
$15

Carry your groceries in this custom 14oz cotton canvas tote. Designed with two sewn-in bottle holders in the main compartment.

  • Material: 14oz cotton canvas
  • Handles: Dual 22" length
  • Integrated bottle holders inside main compartment
  • Size: 13" x 13" x 5-1/2"
T-shirt - We Are the Ones (size Large) item
T-shirt - We Are the Ones (size Large) item
T-shirt - We Are the Ones (size Large)
$25

Color: Black. Brand: Comfort Colors, 100% cotton.. Style: Short sleeve, crew neck, unisex sizing. Small logo on upper back of shirt.
**Shipping is not available. You can pick item up at our spring concert or provide the first and last name of a current GRWC chorus member that you know when checking out, and we will give your item to that member to deliver to you.

T-shirt - We Can't Be Stopped (size Medium) item
T-shirt - We Can't Be Stopped (size Medium) item
T-shirt - We Can't Be Stopped (size Medium)
$25

Color: Berry. Brand: Comfort Colors, 100% cotton. Style: Short sleeve, crew neck, unisex sizing. Small logo on upper back of shirt.
**Shipping is not available. You can pick item up at our spring concert or provide the first and last name of a current GRWC chorus member that you know when checking out, and we will give your item to that member to deliver to you.

T-shirt - We Can't Be Stopped (size XL) item
T-shirt - We Can't Be Stopped (size XL) item
T-shirt - We Can't Be Stopped (size XL)
$25

Color: Berry. Brand: Comfort Colors, 100% cotton. Style: Short sleeve, crew neck, unisex sizing. Small logo on upper back of shirt.
**Shipping is not available. You can pick item up at our spring concert or provide the first and last name of a current GRWC chorus member that you know when checking out, and we will give your item to that member to deliver to you.

T-shirt - Know Where My Voice Belongs (size XL) item
T-shirt - Know Where My Voice Belongs (size XL) item
T-shirt - Know Where My Voice Belongs (size XL) item
T-shirt - Know Where My Voice Belongs (size XL)
$25

Color: Ivory. Brand: Comfort Colors, 100% cotton. Style: Short sleeve, crew neck, unisex sizing. Small logo on upper back of shirt.
**Shipping is not available. You can pick item up at our spring concert or provide the first and last name of a current GRWC chorus member that you know when checking out, and we will give your item to that member to deliver to you.

T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Unisex Size Medium) item
T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Unisex Size Medium) item
T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Unisex Size Medium)
$25

Color: Black. Brand: Bella+Canvas, triblend. Style: Short sleeve, V-neck, unisex sizing.
**Shipping is not available. You can pick item up at our spring concert or provide the first and last name of a current GRWC chorus member that you know when checking out, and we will give your item to that member to deliver to you.

T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Unisex Size Large) item
T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Unisex Size Large) item
T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Unisex Size Large)
$25

Color: Black. Brand: Bella+Canvas, triblend. Style: Short sleeve, V-neck, unisex sizing.
**Shipping is not available. You can pick item up at our spring concert or provide the first and last name of a current GRWC chorus member that you know when checking out, and we will give your item to that member to deliver to you.

T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Unisex Size XL) item
T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Unisex Size XL) item
T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Unisex Size XL)
$25

Color: Black. Brand: Bella+Canvas, triblend. Style: Short sleeve, V-neck, unisex sizing.
**Shipping is not available. You can pick item up at our spring concert or provide the first and last name of a current GRWC chorus member that you know when checking out, and we will give your item to that member to deliver to you.

T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Women's Size Small) item
T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Women's Size Small) item
T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Women's Size Small)
$25

Color: Black. Brand: Bella+Canvas, triblend. Style: Short sleeve, V-neck, Women's style sizing.
**Shipping is not available. You can pick item up at our spring concert or provide the first and last name of a current GRWC chorus member that you know when checking out, and we will give your item to that member to deliver to you.

T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Women's Size Medium) item
T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Women's Size Medium) item
T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Women's Size Medium)
$25

Color: Black. Brand: Bella+Canvas, triblend. Style: Short sleeve, V-neck, Women's style sizing.
**Shipping is not available. You can pick item up at our spring concert or provide the first and last name of a current GRWC chorus member that you know when checking out, and we will give your item to that member to deliver to you.

T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Women's Size Large) item
T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Women's Size Large) item
T-Shirt - GRWC Logo w/ Rainbow Circle (Women's Size Large)
$25

Color: Black. Brand: Bella+Canvas, triblend. Style: Short sleeve, V-neck, Women's style sizing.
**Shipping is not available. You can pick item up at our spring concert or provide the first and last name of a current GRWC chorus member that you know when checking out, and we will give your item to that member to deliver to you.

GRWC Logo 16 oz. Pint Glass item
GRWC Logo 16 oz. Pint Glass
$12

High quality, deep etched GRWC logo. Ready for your beverage of choice!

GRWC Cookbook - Soups, Salads, Sweets item
GRWC Cookbook - Soups, Salads, Sweets item
GRWC Cookbook - Soups, Salads, Sweets item
GRWC Cookbook - Soups, Salads, Sweets
$20
GRWC Blue Logo Tea Towel item
GRWC Blue Logo Tea Towel item
GRWC Blue Logo Tea Towel
$12

A 27" x 27" square, 100% cotton old fashioned flour sack dish towel. Hemmed on all sides with our classic GRWC blue logo and corner hanging loop.

GRWC Blue Logo with Rainbow Circle Tea Towel item
GRWC Blue Logo with Rainbow Circle Tea Towel item
GRWC Blue Logo with Rainbow Circle Tea Towel
$12

A 27" x 27" square, 100% cotton old fashioned flour sack dish towel. Hemmed on all sides with our classic GRWC blue logo with rainbow circle around it, and corner hanging loop.

Sticker - GRWC Classic Blue Logo item
Sticker - GRWC Classic Blue Logo
$1

3 x 3 rounded edge, high quality vinyl sticker

Sticker - GRWC Blue Logo with Rainbow Circle item
Sticker - GRWC Blue Logo with Rainbow Circle item
Sticker - GRWC Blue Logo with Rainbow Circle
$1

3 x 3 circle, high quality vinyl sticker

Add a donation for Grand Rapids Womens Chorus

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!