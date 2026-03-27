Grand Dame Designation and Membership

Please complete the application below. All submissions are reviewed by the Grand Dames of Aviation leadership committee.





A $75 application fee supports the mission of the Grand Dames of Aviation and helps fund scholarship and mentorship programs that advance women in aviation.





If approved, you will be notified of your Grand Dame designation and assigned an official Dame Number.





Review timelines are typically 4–6 weeks for professional aviators and up to 24 months for non-pilot applicants, depending on the engagement pathway.