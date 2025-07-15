Sales closed

Grandmothers Against Gun Violence Foundation's Silent Art Auction

Pick-up location

2420 8th Ave N #103, Seattle, WA 98109, USA

Graffiti Art
$75

Starting bid

Photograph taken of graffiti on the walls of the Seattle Steam Plant prior to its renovation


20" x 25 " | Original Price: $150

Making Thunder
$115

Starting bid

John Ballou Native American lithograph with hawk, pencil signed (#54/300)


28" x 33" | Original Price: $225

Untitled
$750

Starting bid

Robert Schimke oil painting - scientist turned artist (https://www.asbmb.org/asbmb-today/people/050112/living-through-art-and-science)


30" x 40" | Original Price: $1500

Untitled
$25

Starting bid

Cooper (Debbie?) print bought in Belize


14" x 17" | Original Price: Unknown

Two Trees
$50

Starting bid

Seung Lee limited edition woodblock print (#12/20)


20" x 34" | Original Price: Unknown

Untitled
$65

Starting bid

LuAnn Ostergaard painting on wood (https://www.saatchiart.com/luanno?srsltid=AfmBOor2ty857pACx991o2brvltjVERHNdD4brnN_VqeHh2m9EGp5Lnt)


12" x 36" | Original Price: $130

Sundown
$75

Starting bid

Russell Chatham etching (#89/200) (https://www.artnet.com/artists/russell-chatham/)


14" x 16" | Original Price: $150

Wine-oceros
$25

Starting bid

Will Bullas fine art poster on thick paper, under glass


16" x 20" | Original Price: $50

House on the Bay
$30

Starting bid

Alan Gross print of a photograph


22" x 25" | Original Price: Unknown

Chasing Shadows
$75

Starting bid

Native American print by Peter Boome (#30/86) (https://steinbruecknativegallery.com/peter-boome/)


28" x 28" | Original Price: Unknown

Benin Wooden Carving
$35

Starting bid

Wooden carving purchased in Benin


26" x 12" | Original Price: Unknown

Untitled
$20

Starting bid

Metal Plate, made in China


15" x 20" | Original Price: Gift

Untitled
$5

Starting bid

11" x 11" Pottery Tile

Untitled
$5

Starting bid

11" x 11" Pottery Tile

Untitled
$25

Starting bid

Weaving on loom


17" x 34" | Original Price: Unknown

Untitled
$25

Starting bid

Fused glass plate


11" x 11" | Original Price: Gift

Untitled
$225

Starting bid

Nancy Becker handblown shaped glass (https://tumaloartco.com/collective-artists/nancy-becker/)


13" x 20" | Original Price: $550

Fused Glass Sculpture
$300

Starting bid

Tammy Hudgeon fused glass sculpture (https://www.tammyhudgeon.com/glass-gallery)


16" x 16" | Original Price: $600

Italian Zookeeper
$350

Starting bid

Bruce Botts hand-colored etching


36" x 41" | Original Price: $700

"Go Richard" Chihuly Painting
$700

Starting bid

Original painting by Dale Chihuly


35" x 38" | Original Price: Gift from artist

Seattle Aerial Landscape
$2,100

Starting bid

Ben Joyce Map of Seattle. Part of his Love Your Place Series (https://painterofplace.com/)


37" x 39" | Original Price: $4200

Frozen Range
$300

Starting bid

Marie Elise Gray original watercolor painting


30" x 37" | Original Price: $600

Winter Patterns
$600

Starting bid

Seattle artist Lyle Silver original painting (matting not discolored; off-white)


34" x 42" | Original Price: $1200

Clematis
$75

Starting bid

Clematis tile panel, artist unknown


18" x 37" | Original Price: $150

Untitled
$450

Starting bid

NIcholas Mirandon resin on wood


48" x 60" | Original Price: $900

