Grandmothers Against Gun Violence Foundation's Silent Art Auction

2420 8th Ave N #103, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Photograph taken of graffiti on the walls of the Seattle Steam Plant prior to its renovation
20" x 25 " | Original Price: $150
John Ballou Native American lithograph with hawk, pencil signed (#54/300)
28" x 33" | Original Price: $225
Robert Schimke oil painting - scientist turned artist (https://www.asbmb.org/asbmb-today/people/050112/living-through-art-and-science)
30" x 40" | Original Price: $1500
Cooper (Debbie?) print bought in Belize
14" x 17" | Original Price: Unknown
Seung Lee limited edition woodblock print (#12/20)
20" x 34" | Original Price: Unknown
LuAnn Ostergaard painting on wood (https://www.saatchiart.com/luanno?srsltid=AfmBOor2ty857pACx991o2brvltjVERHNdD4brnN_VqeHh2m9EGp5Lnt)
12" x 36" | Original Price: $130
Russell Chatham etching (#89/200) (https://www.artnet.com/artists/russell-chatham/)
14" x 16" | Original Price: $150
Will Bullas fine art poster on thick paper, under glass
16" x 20" | Original Price: $50
Alan Gross print of a photograph
22" x 25" | Original Price: Unknown
Native American print by Peter Boome (#30/86) (https://steinbruecknativegallery.com/peter-boome/)
28" x 28" | Original Price: Unknown
Wooden carving purchased in Benin
26" x 12" | Original Price: Unknown
Metal Plate, made in China
15" x 20" | Original Price: Gift
11" x 11" Pottery Tile
11" x 11" Pottery Tile
Weaving on loom
17" x 34" | Original Price: Unknown
Fused glass plate
11" x 11" | Original Price: Gift
Nancy Becker handblown shaped glass (https://tumaloartco.com/collective-artists/nancy-becker/)
13" x 20" | Original Price: $550
Tammy Hudgeon fused glass sculpture (https://www.tammyhudgeon.com/glass-gallery)
16" x 16" | Original Price: $600
Bruce Botts hand-colored etching
36" x 41" | Original Price: $700
Original painting by Dale Chihuly
35" x 38" | Original Price: Gift from artist
Ben Joyce Map of Seattle. Part of his Love Your Place Series (https://painterofplace.com/)
37" x 39" | Original Price: $4200
Marie Elise Gray original watercolor painting
30" x 37" | Original Price: $600
Seattle artist Lyle Silver original painting (matting not discolored; off-white)
34" x 42" | Original Price: $1200
Clematis tile panel, artist unknown
18" x 37" | Original Price: $150
NIcholas Mirandon resin on wood
48" x 60" | Original Price: $900
