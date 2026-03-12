Isla Animals

Offered by

Isla Animals

About the memberships

Grandpa Arturix - Sponsorship

Healing Paws - Friend
$10

Renews monthly

Help provide steady support for our long-term medical cases. Your monthly gift helps cover essentials like medication, follow-up visits, special food, and the day-to-day care these dogs need while they heal.

Healing Paws - Angel
$25

Renews monthly

Become part of the team behind the dogs who need more than a quick fix. Your monthly support helps us manage ongoing treatments, diagnostics, recovery care, and the many unexpected costs that come with complicated rescue cases.

Healing Paws - Hero
$50

Renews monthly

For the dogs whose healing is long, expensive, and anything but simple. Your monthly gift helps fund advanced care, specialist visits, emergency diagnostics, and the kind of support that gives our most vulnerable dogs a real chance at comfort, stability, and a future.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!