Salesian Sisters of Tampa, Inc PTC

Hosted by

Salesian Sisters of Tampa, Inc PTC

About this event

Grandparents Day

315 W Columbus Dr

Tampa, FL 33602, USA

RSVP for Grandparents
Free

8:30-9:30 a.m. for students in grades EC3 -  3rd Grade (and older siblings)

1:15-2:15 p.m. for students in grades 4th -8th Grade. 


*Each time slot is for the youngest and only in those grades. Students with younger siblings in 3rd grade and below should attend the morning session.*

RSVP for Students
Free

8:30-9:30 a.m. for students in grades EC3 -  3rd Grade  (and older siblings)

1:15-2:15 p.m. for students in grades 4th -8th Grade 


*Each time slot is for the youngest and only in those grades. Students with younger siblings in 3rd grade and below should attend the morning session. *

Add a donation for Salesian Sisters of Tampa, Inc PTC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!