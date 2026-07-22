Grandparent's Day Garden Tea

Honor Someone Special in Our Digital Souvenir Journal - Half Page

Celebrate a grandparent, senior citizen, or someone who has made a lasting impact in your life by purchasing a tribute ad in our Grandparents Garden Tea Digital Souvenir Journal. Share a favorite photo, heartfelt message, family memory, or words of appreciation that will be displayed during the event and preserved in our digital keepsake. A beautiful option for featuring a favorite photo and a heartfelt message honoring a grandparent or special senior in your life.



Half Page Tribute – $25

Size: 6.666" × 7.5" (960 × 1080 px)





Please note that when checking out, the donation fee is optional. In the checkout summary, select "Other" in the contribution dropdown and enter "$0" to remove the fee. Submission Guidelines: Please submit high-resolution photos and your completed ad artwork (or photos and wording for us to design) by the ad submission deadline 9/1. Ads may honor living or deceased grandparents and senior citizens, recognize a special loved one, or promote a business in support of the event.