Grandparent's Day Garden Tea

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Please note that when checking out, the donation fee is optional. In the checkout summary, select "Other" in the contribution dropdown and enter "$0" to remove the fee.
Please note that when checking out, the donation fee is optional. In the checkout summary, select "Other" in the contribution dropdown and enter "$0" to remove the fee.
Celebrate a grandparent, senior citizen, or someone who has made a lasting impact in your life by purchasing a tribute ad in our Grandparents Garden Tea Digital Souvenir Journal. Share a favorite photo, heartfelt message, family memory, or words of appreciation that will be displayed during the event and preserved in our digital keepsake. Make a lasting impression with a full-page tribute. Ideal for multiple photos, a personalized message, family collage, memorial, or business sponsorship.
Full Page Tribute – $35
Size: 13.333" × 7.5" (1920 × 1080 px) landscape orientation
Please note that when checking out, the donation fee is optional. In the checkout summary, select "Other" in the contribution dropdown and enter "$0" to remove the fee. Submission Guidelines: Please submit high-resolution photos and your completed ad artwork (or photos and wording for us to design) by the ad submission deadline 9/1. Ads may honor living or deceased grandparents and senior citizens, recognize a special loved one, or promote a business in support of the event.
Celebrate a grandparent, senior citizen, or someone who has made a lasting impact in your life by purchasing a tribute ad in our Grandparents Garden Tea Digital Souvenir Journal. Share a favorite photo, heartfelt message, family memory, or words of appreciation that will be displayed during the event and preserved in our digital keepsake. A beautiful option for featuring a favorite photo and a heartfelt message honoring a grandparent or special senior in your life.
Half Page Tribute – $25
Size: 6.666" × 7.5" (960 × 1080 px)
Please note that when checking out, the donation fee is optional. In the checkout summary, select "Other" in the contribution dropdown and enter "$0" to remove the fee. Submission Guidelines: Please submit high-resolution photos and your completed ad artwork (or photos and wording for us to design) by the ad submission deadline 9/1. Ads may honor living or deceased grandparents and senior citizens, recognize a special loved one, or promote a business in support of the event.
Celebrate a grandparent, senior citizen, or someone who has made a lasting impact in your life by purchasing a tribute ad in our Grandparents Garden Tea Digital Souvenir Journal. Share a favorite photo, heartfelt message, family memory, or words of appreciation that will be displayed during the event and preserved in our digital keepsake. Perfect for a single photo with a short message of love, appreciation, or remembrance.
Quarter Page- $15
Size: 6.666 inches × 3.75 inches per section (960 × 540)
Please note that when checking out, the donation fee is optional. In the checkout summary, select "Other" in the contribution dropdown and enter "$0" to remove the fee. Submission Guidelines: Please submit high-resolution photos and your completed ad artwork (or photos and wording for us to design) by the ad submission deadline 9/1. Ads may honor living or deceased grandparents and senior citizens, recognize a special loved one, or promote a business in support of the event.
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