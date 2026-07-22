A multigenerational family enjoys a garden tea party with a lush floral background.
Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.

Hosted by

Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.

About this event

Grandparent's Day Garden Tea

3030 Erie Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45208, USA

General Admission- Adult
$40

Please note that when checking out, the donation fee is optional. In the checkout summary, select "Other" in the contribution dropdown and enter "$0" to remove the fee.

General Admission - Child (Age 12 and under)
$25

Please note that when checking out, the donation fee is optional. In the checkout summary, select "Other" in the contribution dropdown and enter "$0" to remove the fee.

Full page digital ad
$35

Honor Someone Special in Our Digital Souvenir Journal- Full Page

Celebrate a grandparent, senior citizen, or someone who has made a lasting impact in your life by purchasing a tribute ad in our Grandparents Garden Tea Digital Souvenir Journal. Share a favorite photo, heartfelt message, family memory, or words of appreciation that will be displayed during the event and preserved in our digital keepsake. Make a lasting impression with a full-page tribute. Ideal for multiple photos, a personalized message, family collage, memorial, or business sponsorship.


Full Page Tribute – $35

Size: 13.333" × 7.5" (1920 × 1080 px) landscape orientation


Please note that when checking out, the donation fee is optional. In the checkout summary, select "Other" in the contribution dropdown and enter "$0" to remove the fee. Submission Guidelines: Please submit high-resolution photos and your completed ad artwork (or photos and wording for us to design) by the ad submission deadline 9/1. Ads may honor living or deceased grandparents and senior citizens, recognize a special loved one, or promote a business in support of the event.

Half page digital ad
$25

Honor Someone Special in Our Digital Souvenir Journal - Half Page

Celebrate a grandparent, senior citizen, or someone who has made a lasting impact in your life by purchasing a tribute ad in our Grandparents Garden Tea Digital Souvenir Journal. Share a favorite photo, heartfelt message, family memory, or words of appreciation that will be displayed during the event and preserved in our digital keepsake. A beautiful option for featuring a favorite photo and a heartfelt message honoring a grandparent or special senior in your life.

Half Page Tribute – $25

Size: 6.666" × 7.5" (960 × 1080 px)


Please note that when checking out, the donation fee is optional. In the checkout summary, select "Other" in the contribution dropdown and enter "$0" to remove the fee. Submission Guidelines: Please submit high-resolution photos and your completed ad artwork (or photos and wording for us to design) by the ad submission deadline 9/1. Ads may honor living or deceased grandparents and senior citizens, recognize a special loved one, or promote a business in support of the event.

Quarter page digital ad
$15

Honor Someone Special in Our Digital Souvenir Journal - Half Page

Celebrate a grandparent, senior citizen, or someone who has made a lasting impact in your life by purchasing a tribute ad in our Grandparents Garden Tea Digital Souvenir Journal. Share a favorite photo, heartfelt message, family memory, or words of appreciation that will be displayed during the event and preserved in our digital keepsake. Perfect for a single photo with a short message of love, appreciation, or remembrance.


Quarter Page- $15

Size: 6.666 inches × 3.75 inches per section (960 × 540)


Please note that when checking out, the donation fee is optional. In the checkout summary, select "Other" in the contribution dropdown and enter "$0" to remove the fee. Submission Guidelines: Please submit high-resolution photos and your completed ad artwork (or photos and wording for us to design) by the ad submission deadline 9/1. Ads may honor living or deceased grandparents and senior citizens, recognize a special loved one, or promote a business in support of the event.

Add a donation for Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.

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