Granite City Regional Competition Fees | St Cloud MN | April 8 - 11

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Secure your child's spot on the bus for the Granite City Regional Competition in April. This is due by January 24th.
This is the additional bus & hotel payment needed for your child to attend the Granite City Regional Competition in April. Both the $50 Deposit & the $100 Payment need to be made to cover the costs of bus & hotel.
If you would prefer to pay for the full trip charge in 1 payment, you can do so. This is due by January 24th to confirm headcount for the trip.
Parents and other family members that would like to ride the bus can purchase a ticket for $150/person. This is for BUS ONLY. Families are responsible for booking their own hotel rooms.
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