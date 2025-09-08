Granite Falls Middle School PTA Shop

This is a special opportunity for families, alumni, and community members to leave a lasting mark on our school while supporting the PTA’s ongoing efforts to enrich our students' educational experience. The PTA helps provide classroom supplies, educational programs, student events, and much-needed campus improvements. Each personalized brick becomes a permanent part of our school grounds, celebrating the people and memories that strengthen our community. Whether honoring a student, teacher, or loved one, your brick helps pave the way for future generations.





Once purchased we will email you the order form to complete.





** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **



