Granite Falls Middle School PTA Shop

Black SS T-Shirt - S item
Black SS T-Shirt - S
$10

Gildan Heavy Cotton


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Black SS T-Shirt - M item
Black SS T-Shirt - M
$10

Gildan Heavy Cotton


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Black SS T-Shirt - L item
Black SS T-Shirt - L
$10

Gildan Heavy Cotton


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Black SS T-Shirt - XL item
Black SS T-Shirt - XL
$10

Gildan Heavy Cotton


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Black SS T-Shirt - 2XL item
Black SS T-Shirt - 2XL
$10

Gildan Heavy Cotton


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Black Hoodie - XL item
Black Hoodie - XL
$20

Gildan Heavy Blend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Black Hoodie - 2XL item
Black Hoodie - 2XL
$20

Gildan Heavy Blend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Gray SS T-shirt - L item
Gray SS T-shirt - L
$15

Gildan Dryblend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Gray SS T-shirt - XL item
Gray SS T-shirt - XL
$15

Gildan Dryblend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Gray SS T-shirt - 2XL item
Gray SS T-shirt - 2XL
$15

Gildan Dryblend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Yellow SS T-Shirt - Youth Large item
Yellow SS T-Shirt - Youth Large
$15

Gildan Dryblend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Yellow SS T-Shirt - Small item
Yellow SS T-Shirt - Small
$15

Gildan Dryblend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Yellow SS T-Shirt - Medium item
Yellow SS T-Shirt - Medium
$15

Gildan Dryblend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Yellow SS T-Shirt - Large item
Yellow SS T-Shirt - Large
$15

Gildan Dryblend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Yellow SS T-Shirt - XL item
Yellow SS T-Shirt - XL
$15

Gildan Dryblend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Yellow SS T-Shirt - 2XL item
Yellow SS T-Shirt - 2XL
$15

Gildan Dryblend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Gray Hoodie - Youth Large item
Gray Hoodie - Youth Large
$30

Gildan Heavy Blend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Gray Hoodie - Small item
Gray Hoodie - Small
$30

Gildan Heavy Blend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Gray Hoodie - Medium item
Gray Hoodie - Medium
$30

Gildan Heavy Blend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Gray Hoodie - Large item
Gray Hoodie - Large
$30

Gildan Heavy Blend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Gray Hoodie - XL item
Gray Hoodie - XL
$30

Gildan Heavy Blend


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Memorial Brick item
Memorial Brick item
Memorial Brick
$100

This is a special opportunity for families, alumni, and community members to leave a lasting mark on our school while supporting the PTA’s ongoing efforts to enrich our students' educational experience. The PTA helps provide classroom supplies, educational programs, student events, and much-needed campus improvements. Each personalized brick becomes a permanent part of our school grounds, celebrating the people and memories that strengthen our community. Whether honoring a student, teacher, or loved one, your brick helps pave the way for future generations. 


Once purchased we will email you the order form to complete.


** When checking out, select “Other” and enter $0 to avoid adding an extra donation fee. **


** Please note that any additional amount you choose to add goes directly to Zeffy, not to the PTA **

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!