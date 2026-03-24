Hosted by

PEP STEP ACADEMICS

About this event

Grant Camp: Coffee and Grant Collaborative

6255 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full Grant Camp experience.

Access to the complete 12–3 PM workshop session including:

• 90-minute Grant Lab training (mindset + structure + funding strategy)

• Live build session – come ready to work on your nonprofit

• Coffee + curated networking

• Access to collaborative coworking environment

Bring your laptop. Bring your vision. Leave with clarity.

Business Partners
$75

Business Partners – $75

Priority access + elevated collaboration.

Includes everything in General Admission, plus:

• Priority entry & reserved seating

• Highlighted introduction during networking

• Access to VIP collaboration circle

• Direct connection opportunity with grant writers in attendance

Board of Directors
$100

Board of Directors – $100

Bring your team. Build together.

Includes admission for up to 4 team members.

• Full workshop access for your group

• Team seating block

• Guided implementation discussion during work session

• Priority Q&A access during training


If you’re serious about funding, bring decision-makers with you.

Vendor Booth
$30

Come set up a table and promote your business.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!