Grant Camp: Coffee and Grant Collaborative

Enjoy the full Grant Camp experience.
Access to the complete 12–3 PM workshop session including:
• 90-minute Grant Lab training (mindset + structure + funding strategy)
• Live build session – come ready to work on your nonprofit
• Coffee + curated networking
• Access to collaborative coworking environment
Saturday (March 21) is PJ-themed Network & Work — come comfortable and ready to build.
Sunday (March 22) is Brunch-themed Grant Lab — elevated casual attire encouraged.
Bring your laptop. Bring your vision. Leave with clarity.
Business Partners – $75
Priority access + elevated collaboration.
Includes everything in General Admission, plus:
• Priority entry & reserved seating
• Highlighted introduction during networking
• Access to VIP collaboration circle
• Direct connection opportunity with grant writers in attendance
Saturday is PJ-themed. Sunday is brunch-themed.
This tier is for founders who want visibility and strategic positioning in the room.
Board of Directors – $100
Bring your team. Build together.
Includes admission for up to 4 team members.
• Full workshop access for your group
• Team seating block
• Guided implementation discussion during work session
• Priority Q&A access during training
Saturday: PJ-themed Network & Work (comfortable + productive)
Sunday: Brunch-themed Grant Lab (refined + collaborative)
If you’re serious about funding, bring decision-makers with you.
Come set up a table and promote your business.
