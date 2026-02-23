PEP STEP ACADEMICS

Hosted by

PEP STEP ACADEMICS

About this event

Grant Camp: Coffee and Grant Collaborative

Hollywood

CA 90028, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full Grant Camp experience.


Access to the complete 12–3 PM workshop session including:


• 90-minute Grant Lab training (mindset + structure + funding strategy)

• Live build session – come ready to work on your nonprofit

• Coffee + curated networking

• Access to collaborative coworking environment


Saturday (March 21) is PJ-themed Network & Work — come comfortable and ready to build.

Sunday (March 22) is Brunch-themed Grant Lab — elevated casual attire encouraged.


Bring your laptop. Bring your vision. Leave with clarity.

Business Partners
$75

Business Partners – $75


Priority access + elevated collaboration.


Includes everything in General Admission, plus:


• Priority entry & reserved seating

• Highlighted introduction during networking

• Access to VIP collaboration circle

• Direct connection opportunity with grant writers in attendance


Saturday is PJ-themed. Sunday is brunch-themed.

This tier is for founders who want visibility and strategic positioning in the room.

Board of Directors
$100

Board of Directors – $100


Bring your team. Build together.


Includes admission for up to 4 team members.


• Full workshop access for your group

• Team seating block

• Guided implementation discussion during work session

• Priority Q&A access during training


Saturday: PJ-themed Network & Work (comfortable + productive)

Sunday: Brunch-themed Grant Lab (refined + collaborative)


If you’re serious about funding, bring decision-makers with you.

Vendor Booth
$30

Come set up a table and promote your business.

Add a donation for PEP STEP ACADEMICS

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!