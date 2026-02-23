Grant Camp: Coffee and Grant Collaborative

Enjoy the full Grant Camp experience.





Access to the complete 12–3 PM workshop session including:





• 90-minute Grant Lab training (mindset + structure + funding strategy)

• Live build session – come ready to work on your nonprofit

• Coffee + curated networking

• Access to collaborative coworking environment





Saturday (March 21) is PJ-themed Network & Work — come comfortable and ready to build.

Sunday (March 22) is Brunch-themed Grant Lab — elevated casual attire encouraged.





Bring your laptop. Bring your vision. Leave with clarity.