Hosted by

Grant High School

About this event

Sales closed

Grant Magazine's First-Ever Auction

Pick-up location

2245 NE 36th Ave, Portland, OR 97212, USA

Club Pilates (Good for 1 month - $199 value) item
Club Pilates (Good for 1 month - $199 value)
$75

Starting bid

If you love pilates or have always been curious, this is your chance!


This is good for one free month of the 8pk monthly membership and a $0 enrollment fee. It's a $199 value!


This offer is good at the Grant Park location.


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.



RN Estate Spring 2026 Wine Club Selection item
RN Estate Spring 2026 Wine Club Selection
$300

Starting bid

Wines at RN Estate are all club-designated, so they are not available to the general public. This is your chance to try these rare wines!


These wines are best enjoyed with friends, so consider going in on this item as a small group!


RN Estate Spring 2026 Wine Club Selection - one bottle of each/six total (value $500)


2023 Pinot Noir, La Encantada Vineyard


2023 Pinot Noir, Fiddlestix Vineyard


2023 Cabernet Franc     


2021 Harmonie des Cépages


2021 Cuveé des Trois Cépages


2020 Quatre Cépages


We specialize in estate-grown red Bordeaux varietals and Pinot Noir sourced from highly acclaimed vineyards in Santa Rita Hills. Our passion and focus is to produce wine with balance, finesse, and elegance.

A native of Brittany, France and former restaurateur, Roger Nicolas (proud Grant Magazine grandfather), turned his energy and passion into growing grapes. In 2003, Roger crafted his first vintage and has been producing these sought-after wines ever since.


Website: https://www.rnestate.com/


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

barre3: 5-class pack item
barre3: 5-class pack
$50

Starting bid

This gift certificate is good for 5 classes at barre3 (N. Williams location) and is a $160 value.


Barre3 is a popular low-impact, full-body workout program that combines strength, conditioning, cardio bursts, and mindfulness to promote balance, strength, and body awareness. Give it a try!


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Justa Pasta $50 Gift Certificate item
Justa Pasta $50 Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

"We have been making fresh pasta since 1991 and are very passionate about our food — where it comes from, how it is processed, and ultimately how it is made and served. We are determined to keep our food quality consistently excellent, our spirit of hospitality at the highest level and our ultimate goal is to make every customer excited to come back." - Justa Pasta


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Matador $50 Gift Card (1 of 2) item
Matador $50 Gift Card (1 of 2)
$35

Starting bid

Matador has three Portland locations and offers creative dishes that taste a bit like Mexico, a bit like the local area, and a bit like nothing you’ve ever tasted before!


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Matador $50 Gift Card (2 of 2) item
Matador $50 Gift Card (2 of 2)
$35

Starting bid

Matador has three Portland locations and offers creative dishes that taste a bit like Mexico, a bit like the local area, and a bit like nothing you’ve ever tasted before!


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Gift basket from Paxton Gate ($60 value) item
Gift basket from Paxton Gate ($60 value)
$30

Starting bid

Paxton Gate is known for "Treasures & Oddities Inspired by the Garden & Natural Sciences."


Take a chance on this gift basket and support a local business. Gift basket is valued at $60.


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Le Sage Cellars - 1 bottle of wine item
Le Sage Cellars - 1 bottle of wine
$25

Starting bid

Try some wine from new and up coming wine maker Aaron Campbell -

1 bottle of 2024 Viognier ($40)

Four Bottles of Red Wine from Seven Bridges Winery item
Four Bottles of Red Wine from Seven Bridges Winery
$75

Starting bid

The wines are listed as follows and are a $160 value:

2019 Prima Nata $48                  

2019 Malbec Res $40

2020 Sangio         $30

2020 Columbia Valley Cab $42


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Catherine Freshly - Landscape Print #1 item
Catherine Freshly - Landscape Print #1
$20

Starting bid

Look at this beautiful art crafted by a local artist!


"I have been making art forever and started selling my art in 2010. I have been a (nearly) full-time painter since 2016. In late 2022, I opened a studio-gallery in gallery in North Portland's bustling Williams District. I would love to have you visit!" - Catherine Freshly


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Catherine Freshly - Landscape Print #2 item
Catherine Freshly - Landscape Print #2
$20

Starting bid

Look at this beautiful art crafted by a local artist!


"I have been making art forever and started selling my art in 2010. I have been a (nearly) full-time painter since 2016. In late 2022, I opened a studio-gallery in gallery in North Portland's bustling Williams District. I would love to have you visit!" - Catherine Freshly


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Wines on Broadway - Wine Tasting for 2 and 2 bottles of wine item
Wines on Broadway - Wine Tasting for 2 and 2 bottles of wine
$75

Starting bid

You will receive a gift certificate for a Friday night wine tasting for 2 ($40) and 2 Bottles of Pinot Noir  2017/ Luke Jefferson from EOLA-AMITY Hills ($130)


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Two night stay at a river-front retreat in the forest item
Two night stay at a river-front retreat in the forest
$250

Starting bid

Take it easy at this tranquil getaway on the Little North Fork of the Nehalem River tucked away in the foothills of the Coast Range. This cozy 2-bedroom house is perfect weekend getaway with scenic views of the river, surrounding farmlands, and the forest. Located in the small community of Hamlet, it's an hour drive from Portland, and from the cabin, Cannon Beach and Seaside are another 30 minutes west. Amenities include wifi, wood stove, washer & dryer, full kitchen, twin beds in one room, queen bed in main, sofa bed in t.v. room. 


*Normally rents for $320 for 2 nights and there's no black-out dates!


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.


"Honey-do list" Helpers item
"Honey-do list" Helpers
$50

Starting bid

The Harris family of three - Ryan, Lizzie and Amy -  will help you check off items on your “honey-do” list: yard work (like weeding, spreading compost, planting), painting, cleaning out the garage or basement, scrubbing outdoor furniture, assembling furniture (like from IKEA) and so on. They will be available for up to 4 hours.


Contact information will be shared with the winner.


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Ruby Jewel Gift Basket item
Ruby Jewel Gift Basket
$90

Starting bid

Not only do you receive 25 Ruby Jewel ice cream sandwich coupons redeemable anywhere that sells the ice cream sandwiches, you will additionally receive 4 XL-sized shirts, a pair of gloves, and a water bottle.


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Ruby Jewel for the Summer item
Ruby Jewel for the Summer
$75

Starting bid

This deal includes 25...yes, you read that correctly, 25 Ruby Jewel ice cream sandwich coupons redeemable anywhere that sells the ice cream sandwiches. This should keep you, your friends, and family happy for an entire summer!



*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Moberi $25 Gift Card (1 of 2) item
Moberi $25 Gift Card (1 of 2)
$15

Starting bid

Moberi believes: Fresh foods and a friendly face can brighten your day!


Serving Acai bowls and Smoothies is our way of spreading positivity and supporting happy, healthy communities.


There are four locations across Portland!


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Painting by a local artist item
Painting by a local artist
$75

Starting bid

This beautiful acrylic painting was created by Bianca Youngers right here in Portland! This painting is valued at $195 and was generously donated by Bianca.


This 9" x 12" painting would look nice anywhere in your home or it would be a lovely gift to give a loved one.


The painting is titled, "Island Sunset 3."


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Por Que No? $50 Gift Card (1 of 3) item
Por Que No? $50 Gift Card (1 of 3)
$30

Starting bid

Por Que No? is a local Mexican restaurant with award-winning food that generously donated three gift cards to us! If you enjoy their food, indulge! If you have never been, this is a great opportunity to check them out!


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Root Whole Body $150 Gift Card item
Root Whole Body $150 Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

If you need to take some time to unwind, there are plenty of ways to do so at Root Whole Body!


Get a massage, take a soak, or try a new class to relax and rejuvenate. You deserve it!


Give Root Whole Body a try, located in NW Portland.


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Powell's $100 Gift Card, books, and more! item
Powell's $100 Gift Card, books, and more!
$50

Starting bid

This gift basket will include a $100 gift card to Powell's, some additional books that will be sure to delight, and quite possibly some additional bonus goodies!


You can never have too many books? Right?


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Crumbl Cookies $25 Gift Card and a Notebook/Pencil Pouch item
Crumbl Cookies $25 Gift Card and a Notebook/Pencil Pouch
$15

Starting bid

Go Pink with this Crumbl Cookies gift card that is paired with a Lesley Evers notebook and pencil pouch!


This would be great for anyone who enjoys snacking and journaling. It's even color coordinated!


*$35 retail value


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Two Nights - Dog/House Sitting item
Two Nights - Dog/House Sitting
$50

Starting bid

Are you looking to get away but you can't bring your pet?! Mr. Daniels will watch your dog and/or house for two evenings. (My dogs are in the photo!)


I am happy to work out whatever works best in terms of dog and/or house sitting. I'm a life-long dog owner and dog lover!


(I am happy to do my best to figure out two nights that will work for you!)


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Por Que No? $50 Gift Card (2 of 3) item
Por Que No? $50 Gift Card (2 of 3)
$30

Starting bid

Por Que No? is a local Mexican restaurant with award-winning food that generously donated three gift cards to us! If you enjoy their food, indulge! If you have never been, this is a great opportunity to check them out!


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Por Que No? $50 Gift Card (3 of 3) item
Por Que No? $50 Gift Card (3 of 3)
$30

Starting bid

Por Que No? is a local Mexican restaurant with award-winning food that generously donated three gift cards to us! If you enjoy their food, indulge! If you have never been, this is a great opportunity to check them out!


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Moberi $25 Gift Card (2 of 2) item
Moberi $25 Gift Card (2 of 2)
$15

Starting bid

Moberi believes: Fresh foods and a friendly face can brighten your day!


Serving Acai bowls and Smoothies is our way of spreading positivity and supporting happy, healthy communities.


There are four locations across Portland!


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Mother's Bistro Bundle item
Mother's Bistro Bundle
$50

Starting bid

This offer includes a dinner for 2 (Tues-Thurs and excludes alcohol sales). Additionally, you will receive a Mother's Bistro cookbook!


If you are looking for a good excuse for mid-week date night, this is for you!


*Roughly a $100 value


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

Blackbird Wine (and cheese) Shop $75 gift card item
Blackbird Wine (and cheese) Shop $75 gift card
$40

Starting bid

Blackbird Wine Shop is a locally owned wine and cheese shop known for their curated selection of small-production wines, artisanal cheeses, and charcuterie boards.


Blackbird Wine Shop is located at 4324 NE Fremont Street.


*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.

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