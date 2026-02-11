Grant Magazine's First-Ever Auction

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Starting bid
If you love pilates or have always been curious, this is your chance!
This is good for one free month of the 8pk monthly membership and a $0 enrollment fee. It's a $199 value!
This offer is good at the Grant Park location.
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Wines at RN Estate are all club-designated, so they are not available to the general public. This is your chance to try these rare wines!
These wines are best enjoyed with friends, so consider going in on this item as a small group!
RN Estate Spring 2026 Wine Club Selection - one bottle of each/six total (value $500)
2023 Pinot Noir, La Encantada Vineyard
2023 Pinot Noir, Fiddlestix Vineyard
2023 Cabernet Franc
2021 Harmonie des Cépages
2021 Cuveé des Trois Cépages
2020 Quatre Cépages
We specialize in estate-grown red Bordeaux varietals and Pinot Noir sourced from highly acclaimed vineyards in Santa Rita Hills. Our passion and focus is to produce wine with balance, finesse, and elegance.
A native of Brittany, France and former restaurateur, Roger Nicolas (proud Grant Magazine grandfather), turned his energy and passion into growing grapes. In 2003, Roger crafted his first vintage and has been producing these sought-after wines ever since.
Website: https://www.rnestate.com/
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
This gift certificate is good for 5 classes at barre3 (N. Williams location) and is a $160 value.
Barre3 is a popular low-impact, full-body workout program that combines strength, conditioning, cardio bursts, and mindfulness to promote balance, strength, and body awareness. Give it a try!
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
"We have been making fresh pasta since 1991 and are very passionate about our food — where it comes from, how it is processed, and ultimately how it is made and served. We are determined to keep our food quality consistently excellent, our spirit of hospitality at the highest level and our ultimate goal is to make every customer excited to come back." - Justa Pasta
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Matador has three Portland locations and offers creative dishes that taste a bit like Mexico, a bit like the local area, and a bit like nothing you’ve ever tasted before!
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Matador has three Portland locations and offers creative dishes that taste a bit like Mexico, a bit like the local area, and a bit like nothing you’ve ever tasted before!
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Paxton Gate is known for "Treasures & Oddities Inspired by the Garden & Natural Sciences."
Take a chance on this gift basket and support a local business. Gift basket is valued at $60.
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Try some wine from new and up coming wine maker Aaron Campbell -
1 bottle of 2024 Viognier ($40)
Starting bid
The wines are listed as follows and are a $160 value:
2019 Prima Nata $48
2019 Malbec Res $40
2020 Sangio $30
2020 Columbia Valley Cab $42
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Look at this beautiful art crafted by a local artist!
"I have been making art forever and started selling my art in 2010. I have been a (nearly) full-time painter since 2016. In late 2022, I opened a studio-gallery in gallery in North Portland's bustling Williams District. I would love to have you visit!" - Catherine Freshly
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Look at this beautiful art crafted by a local artist!
"I have been making art forever and started selling my art in 2010. I have been a (nearly) full-time painter since 2016. In late 2022, I opened a studio-gallery in gallery in North Portland's bustling Williams District. I would love to have you visit!" - Catherine Freshly
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
You will receive a gift certificate for a Friday night wine tasting for 2 ($40) and 2 Bottles of Pinot Noir 2017/ Luke Jefferson from EOLA-AMITY Hills ($130)
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Take it easy at this tranquil getaway on the Little North Fork of the Nehalem River tucked away in the foothills of the Coast Range. This cozy 2-bedroom house is perfect weekend getaway with scenic views of the river, surrounding farmlands, and the forest. Located in the small community of Hamlet, it's an hour drive from Portland, and from the cabin, Cannon Beach and Seaside are another 30 minutes west. Amenities include wifi, wood stove, washer & dryer, full kitchen, twin beds in one room, queen bed in main, sofa bed in t.v. room.
*Normally rents for $320 for 2 nights and there's no black-out dates!
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
The Harris family of three - Ryan, Lizzie and Amy - will help you check off items on your “honey-do” list: yard work (like weeding, spreading compost, planting), painting, cleaning out the garage or basement, scrubbing outdoor furniture, assembling furniture (like from IKEA) and so on. They will be available for up to 4 hours.
Contact information will be shared with the winner.
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Not only do you receive 25 Ruby Jewel ice cream sandwich coupons redeemable anywhere that sells the ice cream sandwiches, you will additionally receive 4 XL-sized shirts, a pair of gloves, and a water bottle.
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
This deal includes 25...yes, you read that correctly, 25 Ruby Jewel ice cream sandwich coupons redeemable anywhere that sells the ice cream sandwiches. This should keep you, your friends, and family happy for an entire summer!
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Moberi believes: Fresh foods and a friendly face can brighten your day!
Serving Acai bowls and Smoothies is our way of spreading positivity and supporting happy, healthy communities.
There are four locations across Portland!
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
This beautiful acrylic painting was created by Bianca Youngers right here in Portland! This painting is valued at $195 and was generously donated by Bianca.
This 9" x 12" painting would look nice anywhere in your home or it would be a lovely gift to give a loved one.
The painting is titled, "Island Sunset 3."
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Por Que No? is a local Mexican restaurant with award-winning food that generously donated three gift cards to us! If you enjoy their food, indulge! If you have never been, this is a great opportunity to check them out!
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
If you need to take some time to unwind, there are plenty of ways to do so at Root Whole Body!
Get a massage, take a soak, or try a new class to relax and rejuvenate. You deserve it!
Give Root Whole Body a try, located in NW Portland.
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
This gift basket will include a $100 gift card to Powell's, some additional books that will be sure to delight, and quite possibly some additional bonus goodies!
You can never have too many books? Right?
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Go Pink with this Crumbl Cookies gift card that is paired with a Lesley Evers notebook and pencil pouch!
This would be great for anyone who enjoys snacking and journaling. It's even color coordinated!
*$35 retail value
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Are you looking to get away but you can't bring your pet?! Mr. Daniels will watch your dog and/or house for two evenings. (My dogs are in the photo!)
I am happy to work out whatever works best in terms of dog and/or house sitting. I'm a life-long dog owner and dog lover!
(I am happy to do my best to figure out two nights that will work for you!)
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Por Que No? is a local Mexican restaurant with award-winning food that generously donated three gift cards to us! If you enjoy their food, indulge! If you have never been, this is a great opportunity to check them out!
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Por Que No? is a local Mexican restaurant with award-winning food that generously donated three gift cards to us! If you enjoy their food, indulge! If you have never been, this is a great opportunity to check them out!
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Moberi believes: Fresh foods and a friendly face can brighten your day!
Serving Acai bowls and Smoothies is our way of spreading positivity and supporting happy, healthy communities.
There are four locations across Portland!
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
This offer includes a dinner for 2 (Tues-Thurs and excludes alcohol sales). Additionally, you will receive a Mother's Bistro cookbook!
If you are looking for a good excuse for mid-week date night, this is for you!
*Roughly a $100 value
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
Starting bid
Blackbird Wine Shop is a locally owned wine and cheese shop known for their curated selection of small-production wines, artisanal cheeses, and charcuterie boards.
Blackbird Wine Shop is located at 4324 NE Fremont Street.
*When placing a bid, please select the "School Pay" option in the "Payment Method" section. Do not enter your credit card or banking information.
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