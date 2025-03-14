Grant-Reeves VFW Post 7720

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Grant-Reeves VFW Post 7720

About the memberships

Grant-Reeves VFW Post 7720 Sponsorship Program

Veteran Ally
$100

Valid until March 18, 2027

Veteran Ally - $100 *Metal sign displayed at the Post recognizing your annual support. *Certificate of Appreciation to display at your business.
Liberty Friend
$250

Valid until March 18, 2027

Liberty Friend - $250 *Dedicated signage at the Post. *Silver Level Recognition on our Hero's Fest Banner. *Certificate of Appreciation to display at your business.
Freedom Supporter
$500

Valid until March 18, 2027

Freedom Supporter - $500 *Prominent signage at the Post. *Gold Level Recognition on our Hero's Fest Banner. *Website listing as a proud sponsor. *Certificate of Appreciation to display at your business.
Patriot Elite Sponsor - $1,000 (Top Tier)
$1,000

Valid until March 18, 2027

Patriot Elite Sponsor - $1,000 (Top Tier) *🏷️ Metal Sign displayed annually prominently in front of VFW Post 7720. *✨ Platinum Level Recognition on our Hero's Fest Banner. *🎱 Year-Long Bingo Sponsorship: Your business announced for one Bingo game card throughout the year. *🌐 Website Recognition: Your logo featured prominently on our website. *🎄 Special Invitation: Two exclusive tickets to our Year-End Christmas Party. *📜 Certificate of Appreciation: Proudly display your support at your business. (Custom Plaque)
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