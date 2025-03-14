Grant-Reeves VFW Post 7720 Sponsorship Program

Veteran Ally - $100
*Metal sign displayed at the Post recognizing your annual support.
*Certificate of Appreciation to display at your business.
Veteran Ally - $100
*Metal sign displayed at the Post recognizing your annual support.
*Certificate of Appreciation to display at your business.
Liberty Friend
$250
Valid until March 18, 2027
Liberty Friend - $250
*Dedicated signage at the Post.
*Silver Level Recognition on our Hero's Fest Banner.
*Certificate of Appreciation to display at your business.
Liberty Friend - $250
*Dedicated signage at the Post.
*Silver Level Recognition on our Hero's Fest Banner.
*Certificate of Appreciation to display at your business.
Freedom Supporter
$500
Valid until March 18, 2027
Freedom Supporter - $500
*Prominent signage at the Post.
*Gold Level Recognition on our Hero's Fest Banner.
*Website listing as a proud sponsor.
*Certificate of Appreciation to display at your business.
Freedom Supporter - $500
*Prominent signage at the Post.
*Gold Level Recognition on our Hero's Fest Banner.
*Website listing as a proud sponsor.
*Certificate of Appreciation to display at your business.
Patriot Elite Sponsor - $1,000 (Top Tier)
$1,000
Valid until March 18, 2027
Patriot Elite Sponsor - $1,000 (Top Tier)
*🏷️ Metal Sign displayed annually prominently in front of VFW Post 7720.
*✨ Platinum Level Recognition on our Hero's Fest Banner.
*🎱 Year-Long Bingo Sponsorship: Your business announced for one Bingo game card throughout the year.
*🌐 Website Recognition: Your logo featured prominently on our website.
*🎄 Special Invitation: Two exclusive tickets to our Year-End Christmas Party.
*📜 Certificate of Appreciation: Proudly display your support at your business. (Custom Plaque)
Patriot Elite Sponsor - $1,000 (Top Tier)
*🏷️ Metal Sign displayed annually prominently in front of VFW Post 7720.
*✨ Platinum Level Recognition on our Hero's Fest Banner.
*🎱 Year-Long Bingo Sponsorship: Your business announced for one Bingo game card throughout the year.
*🌐 Website Recognition: Your logo featured prominently on our website.
*🎄 Special Invitation: Two exclusive tickets to our Year-End Christmas Party.
*📜 Certificate of Appreciation: Proudly display your support at your business. (Custom Plaque)
Add a donation for Grant-Reeves VFW Post 7720
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