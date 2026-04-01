GrantTalks Slack Channel

Access to daily grant opportunities curated by channel. Expert strategies and tips posted regularly by The Grant Writing Firm team. Early access to new grants before they go public. A direct line to grant professionals who write and win grants for a living. Community support from fellow grant writers and nonprofit leaders across the country.

This is not a newsletter you ignore. This is a living, active community where grant opportunities and real expertise show up in your pocket every single day.

Membership is $14.99/month. Cancel anytime.

Powered by The Grant Writing Firm × Grant Swipe. Visit grantwritingfirm.com and grantswipe.com to learn more.