GrantTalks Slack Channel

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About the memberships
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Access to daily grant opportunities curated by channel. Expert strategies and tips posted regularly by The Grant Writing Firm team. Early access to new grants before they go public. A direct line to grant professionals who write and win grants for a living. Community support from fellow grant writers and nonprofit leaders across the country.
This is not a newsletter you ignore. This is a living, active community where grant opportunities and real expertise show up in your pocket every single day.
Membership is $14.99/month. Cancel anytime.
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