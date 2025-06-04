Grass Lake Art--Carnival

Greeting Cards (set of 12) #2--Ms Straub, 3rd Grade
$15
Dazzle your friends and family with these unique and beautiful pointillism greeting cards. Sure to brighten anyone's day. ***Each set has a variety of 12, not all pictured
Greeting Cards (set of 12) #3--Ms Straub, 3rd Grade
$15
Dazzle your friends and family with these unique and beautiful pointillism greeting cards. Sure to brighten anyone's day. ***Each set has a variety of 12, not all pictured
Greeting Cards (set of 12) #4--Ms Straub, 3rd Grade
$15
Dazzle your friends and family with these unique and beautiful pointillism greeting cards. Sure to brighten anyone's day. ***Each set has a variety of 12, not all pictured
Custom Calendar #2--Mrs Fechser, 4th Grade
$30
Calendar #2. Custom calendar, from June 2025-May 2026. Enjoy a year long of monthly artwork! A fun and functional keepsake. ***12 Students included: Aaron, Amalya, Aiden, Allie, Devahn, Tessa, Ali, Parker, Hadia, Aubrey, Elijah
Magnet Art (3 sets of 4), #1--Mrs Nergaard, 4th Grade
$15
Eclectic and colorful magnets! A keepsake to hold your keepsakes, and enjoy for years to come.
Magnet Art (3 sets of 4), #4--Mrs Nergaard, 4th Grade
$15
Eclectic and colorful magnets! A keepsake to hold your keepsakes, and enjoy for years to come.
Fruit + Veggie Grocery Bag, #1--Mrs Eshe, 5th Grade
$30
Grab groceries in style with these street art inspired fruit + veggie grocery bags. Hand-painted wooden tiles make this one of a kind!
Fruit + Veggie Grocery Bag, #2--Mrs Eshe, 5th Grade
$30
Grab groceries in style with these street art inspired fruit + veggie grocery bags. Hand-painted wooden tiles make this one of a kind!
Teachers' Tumbling Tower--Grass Lake Staff
$30
A special addition this year: Teachers collaborative art! Remember your favorite staff and teachers as you gather around this classic family game.
