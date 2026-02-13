Grass Valley Charter School N4K 2026 Silent Auction

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Enjoy a cozy cup of tea with some delicious chocolate! Basket includes:
*ceramic tea cup with lid
*black tea
*candle
*dish towel
*biscuits
*3 chocolate bars
*Valued at $60
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Plan your spring and summer garden! This basket includes:
*garden journal
*gloves
*coffee mug
*gift card for $25
*seed packets
*seed planter tool
*gardening scissors
Valued at $50
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Do you have a dog? This is the dream basket full of all your pet care needs at Brighton Green Veterinary Hospital! Includes:
*1 annual office visit
*Yearly Core Vaccines (Rabies, DAPP, Leptospirosis)
*Annual heartworm and tick disease testing
*Year supply of Nexgard Plus for heartworm, flea and tick prevention
*Dog toys
Valued at $850
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DIY carbonated water! This delightful gem is valued at $85
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Delicious variety of olive oils. Valued at $45
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Size large sweatshirt and hat plus some stickers from the coolest local skate shop!
Valued at $70
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Comfy Size large hoodie and hat plus some stickers to boot from your favorite skate shop!
Valued at $85
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Escape the heat in comfort! This includes:
Inflatable pool
sunscreen
bug spray
bug repellant bracelets
Valued at $75
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Spring is around the corner so snag this basket and plant those bulbs for beautiful blooms. Icludes:
2 types of bulbs
wildflower seeds
papaver perennials
seed pots
gloves
multiple seed packs
garden scissors
Valued at $90
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Golfing for 4 at the Nevada County Country Club. Get outside and enjoy 9 holes with 3 other folks!
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Got pests? This is your basket! Get rid of those pesky visitors ASAP. A $280 value package from Economy Pest
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Need new shoes? This is the deal for you, a $50 gift card
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Who's hungry for delicious mediterranean food? Snag a $50 dollar gift card!
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Great place for a bite or a top notch Bloody Mary! Bid on this $85 gift card.
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B&C $50 gift card: this gift card will always be handy for your DIY needs!
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Revival float: kickback, relax, and enjoy an hour long therapeutic float!
Valued at $78
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Stock your freezer with Richards Ranch high-quality, pasture-raised pork! This half-share is professionally butchered, frozen, and ready for your kitchen. Includes a variety of cuts from roasts to chops.
Valued at $800
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Unplug and reconnect in this enchanting, hand-crafted yurt nestled in the serene woods of Nevada City. This unique 2-night getaway offers a peaceful retreat with a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom yurt with cozy interiors, a skylight for stargazing, and access to beautiful private trails. Perfect for nature lovers looking for a quiet, restorative escape! https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1044392946155063361?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&source_impression_id=p3_1771903992_P31q5EJ_P_ySY6E-Valued at $600
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Tackle outdoor projects with ease! This compact, battery-powered DeWalt Chainsaw features a high-efficiency brushless motor for long runtime and a 12-inch low-kickback bar and chain for controlled, precise cuts. Perfect for construction, limb management, or light yard work without the hassle of gas. Valued at $280
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Armor All Ultimate Car Care Bucket: A premium collection of car care essentials, including Wash & Wax, Tire Foam, Glass Wipes, Cleaning Wipes, and a high-quality wash mitt—all contained in a reusable bucket.5 "Super Car Wash" Vouchers: Keep the shine going between manual cleans with five professional car wash tickets!
Valued at $150
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AThe ultimate local gourmet bundle! This package features a select bottle of award-winning wine from Sierra Starr Vineyard & Winery paired with a durable cutting board. To complete your spread, we have included a $25 gift certificate to Back Porch Market. This is perfect for picking up artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, or specialty treats. Valued at $100
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The perfect gift for the DIY enthusiast or homeowner! This gift card is redeemable at our local Penn Valley True Value Hardware for everything from tools and paint to garden supplies and home essentials. Valued at $100
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Take care of essential home maintenance with this $400 gift certificate from Navo & Sons. This certificate can be applied toward professional septic tank pumping to help keep your system in top shape and functioning properly. Valued at $400
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Address your home plumbing needs with this $300 gift certificate from Navo & Sons. This certificate can be applied toward professional drain cleaning services or various plumbing repairs to keep your home running smoothly. Valued at $300
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Upgrade your kit with this professional-grade pairing. Includes a high-polish 7-piece socket set designed for maximum torque and the powerful FL3000 rechargeable worklight (1000 lumens) featuring a magnetic base and pivoting head for hands-free precision. Rugged, reliable, and built for the job. Valued at $550
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Score a great night out in Grass Valley with this local favorite! This bundle includes a comfortable River Dog 4 Tap Room hoodie and a $25 gift card to enjoy at the tap room. Valued at $65
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The perfect bundle for any puzzle enthusiast! This set includes a selection of puzzles, a convenient puzzle scoop for moving pieces, and a dedicated puzzle board to keep your progress organized and secure. Valued at $220
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Stay warm and cozy with this efficient ceramic space heater! It features adjustable heat settings and a compact, portable design, making it perfect for heating up any small room or office space quickly and safely.
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Power and Versatility for Any Mess! Upgrade your workshop or garage with this high-performance RIDGID 14 Gallon NXT Shop Vacuum. Designed for heavy-duty cleanup, this vacuum features a 6.0 Peak HP motor that delivers professional-grade suction for both wet and dry messes.
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Everything you need for a cozy night under the stars is included in this perfect outdoor treat package. Whether you're heading to the mountains or having a backyard bonfire, this bundle makes it easy to enjoy a classic camping tradition.
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Indulge in relaxation and rejuvenation! This high-end wellness package is designed to pamper you from head to toe, featuring premium services. Valued at $350
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A bundle of joy for the smallest campers! This adorable set is designed to keep little ones entertained and cozy, whether they are playing in a backyard tent or heading out on their first real camping trip.
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Want a delicious dinner? Check out this $100 gift card to Bicycle Thief with a t-shirt
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This innovative device uses targeted oscillations to stimulate muscle contractions, mimicking the effects of a high-intensity workout while remaining low-impact. Whether you are looking to alleviate joint and back pain, boost athletic recovery, or improve daily circulation, this plate offers a customizable experience tailored to your goals. Vallued at $299
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Enjoy a round of award-winning miniature golf at one of Northern California’s premier family fun destinations. This package includes 18 holes of mini golf for four guests on one of their two exciting, themed courses. Valued at $64
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Stay protected during every adventure with this set of two high-quality, medium-sized multi-sport helmets. Designed for versatility and comfort, these helmets are perfect for biking, skateboarding, scootering, or any activity where safety is a top priority.
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Add a touch of effortless style to your wardrobe with these classic black striped pants from Moms and Minis. Known for their comfortable yet trendy designs, these pants are perfect for the busy woman who wants to look put-together while staying comfortable throughout the day.
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Treat your little one to a professional grooming experience at Scuzi’s, a premier local barbershop known for its expert cuts and welcoming atmosphere. This item is perfect for getting the kids ready for school photos, a special event, or just keeping them looking sharp. Valued at $40
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Savor a taste of Gold Country history with this voucher for four delicious, handcrafted pasties from Marshall’s Pasties. A staple in downtown Grass Valley since 1968, Marshall’s is famous for its traditional recipes and perfectly flaky crusts. Valued at $32
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Enjoy a fresh, delicious meal at a local favorite! This $40 gift card is your ticket to the incredible sandwiches, salads, and specialty sides that have made Blue Cow Deli a staple for a great lunch. Valued at $40
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