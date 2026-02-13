Grass Valley Charter School Foundation

Hosted by

Grass Valley Charter School Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Grass Valley Charter School N4K 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

225 S Auburn St, Grass Valley, CA 95945, USA

Tea and Chocolate item
Tea and Chocolate
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a cozy cup of tea with some delicious chocolate! Basket includes:

*ceramic tea cup with lid

*black tea

*candle

*dish towel

*biscuits

*3 chocolate bars

*Valued at $60

Peaceful Valley Basket item
Peaceful Valley Basket
$25

Starting bid

Plan your spring and summer garden! This basket includes:

*garden journal

*gloves

*coffee mug

*gift card for $25

*seed packets

*seed planter tool

*gardening scissors

Valued at $50


Brighton Green Dog Basket item
Brighton Green Dog Basket
$300

Starting bid

Do you have a dog? This is the dream basket full of all your pet care needs at Brighton Green Veterinary Hospital! Includes:

*1 annual office visit

*Yearly Core Vaccines (Rabies, DAPP, Leptospirosis)

*Annual heartworm and tick disease testing

*Year supply of Nexgard Plus for heartworm, flea and tick prevention

*Dog toys

Valued at $850



Soda Stream item
Soda Stream
$40

Starting bid

DIY carbonated water! This delightful gem is valued at $85

The Olive Grove item
The Olive Grove
$20

Starting bid

Delicious variety of olive oils. Valued at $45

Good Times Sweatshirt and hat item
Good Times Sweatshirt and hat item
Good Times Sweatshirt and hat
$35

Starting bid

Size large sweatshirt and hat plus some stickers from the coolest local skate shop!

Valued at $70

Good Times Hoodie and Hat item
Good Times Hoodie and Hat
$40

Starting bid

Comfy Size large hoodie and hat plus some stickers to boot from your favorite skate shop!

Valued at $85

Pool Time Fun item
Pool Time Fun
$35

Starting bid

Escape the heat in comfort! This includes:

Inflatable pool

sunscreen

bug spray

bug repellant bracelets

Valued at $75

Spring Time Basket item
Spring Time Basket
$45

Starting bid

Spring is around the corner so snag this basket and plant those bulbs for beautiful blooms. Icludes:

2 types of bulbs

wildflower seeds

papaver perennials

seed pots

gloves

multiple seed packs

garden scissors

Valued at $90

Nevada County Country Club Golf for 4 item
Nevada County Country Club Golf for 4
$60

Starting bid

Golfing for 4 at the Nevada County Country Club. Get outside and enjoy 9 holes with 3 other folks!

Economy Pest item
Economy Pest
$100

Starting bid

Got pests? This is your basket! Get rid of those pesky visitors ASAP. A $280 value package from Economy Pest

Empire Shoes item
Empire Shoes
$25

Starting bid

Need new shoes? This is the deal for you, a $50 gift card

Meze item
Meze
$25

Starting bid

Who's hungry for delicious mediterranean food? Snag a $50 dollar gift card!

Cirinos item
Cirinos
$40

Starting bid

Great place for a bite or a top notch Bloody Mary! Bid on this $85 gift card.

B & C item
B & C
$25

Starting bid

B&C $50 gift card: this gift card will always be handy for your DIY needs!

Revival Float item
Revival Float
$40

Starting bid

Revival float: kickback, relax, and enjoy an hour long therapeutic float!

Valued at $78

Richards Ranch item
Richards Ranch
$300

Starting bid

Stock your freezer with Richards Ranch high-quality, pasture-raised pork! This half-share is professionally butchered, frozen, and ready for your kitchen. Includes a variety of cuts from roasts to chops.

Valued at $800

2-Night Stay: Magical Yurt in the Woods item
2-Night Stay: Magical Yurt in the Woods
$200

Starting bid

Unplug and reconnect in this enchanting, hand-crafted yurt nestled in the serene woods of Nevada City. This unique 2-night getaway offers a peaceful retreat with a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom yurt with cozy interiors, a skylight for stargazing, and access to beautiful private trails. Perfect for nature lovers looking for a quiet, restorative escape! https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1044392946155063361?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&source_impression_id=p3_1771903992_P31q5EJ_P_ySY6E-Valued at $600

DeWalt Chain Saw item
DeWalt Chain Saw
$125

Starting bid

Tackle outdoor projects with ease! This compact, battery-powered DeWalt Chainsaw features a high-efficiency brushless motor for long runtime and a 12-inch low-kickback bar and chain for controlled, precise cuts. Perfect for construction, limb management, or light yard work without the hassle of gas. Valued at $280

Armor All Car Care Bucket + 5 Super Car Wash Vouchers item
Armor All Car Care Bucket + 5 Super Car Wash Vouchers
$75

Starting bid

Armor All Ultimate Car Care Bucket: A premium collection of car care essentials, including Wash & Wax, Tire Foam, Glass Wipes, Cleaning Wipes, and a high-quality wash mitt—all contained in a reusable bucket.5 "Super Car Wash" Vouchers: Keep the shine going between manual cleans with five professional car wash tickets!

Valued at $150

Sierra Starr Wine, Cutting Board & Back Porch Market Gift Ca item
Sierra Starr Wine, Cutting Board & Back Porch Market Gift Ca item
Sierra Starr Wine, Cutting Board & Back Porch Market Gift Ca
$50

Starting bid

AThe ultimate local gourmet bundle! This package features a select bottle of award-winning wine from Sierra Starr Vineyard & Winery paired with a durable cutting board. To complete your spread, we have included a $25 gift certificate to Back Porch Market. This is perfect for picking up artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, or specialty treats. Valued at $100

Penn Valley True Value $100 Gift Card item
Penn Valley True Value $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

The perfect gift for the DIY enthusiast or homeowner! This gift card is redeemable at our local Penn Valley True Value Hardware for everything from tools and paint to garden supplies and home essentials. Valued at $100

Septic Pumping Gift Certificate $400 from Navo & Sons item
Septic Pumping Gift Certificate $400 from Navo & Sons
$150

Starting bid

Take care of essential home maintenance with this $400 gift certificate from Navo & Sons. This certificate can be applied toward professional septic tank pumping to help keep your system in top shape and functioning properly. Valued at $400

$300 Gift Certificate for Plumbing or Drain Cleaning item
$300 Gift Certificate for Plumbing or Drain Cleaning
$75

Starting bid

Address your home plumbing needs with this $300 gift certificate from Navo & Sons. This certificate can be applied toward professional drain cleaning services or various plumbing repairs to keep your home running smoothly. Valued at $300

Carlyle Professional Duo: 7pc Socket Set & FL3000 Light item
Carlyle Professional Duo: 7pc Socket Set & FL3000 Light item
Carlyle Professional Duo: 7pc Socket Set & FL3000 Light
$200

Starting bid

Upgrade your kit with this professional-grade pairing. Includes a high-polish 7-piece socket set designed for maximum torque and the powerful FL3000 rechargeable worklight (1000 lumens) featuring a magnetic base and pivoting head for hands-free precision. Rugged, reliable, and built for the job. Valued at $550

River Dog 4 Tap Room Bundle item
River Dog 4 Tap Room Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Score a great night out in Grass Valley with this local favorite! This bundle includes a comfortable River Dog 4 Tap Room hoodie and a $25 gift card to enjoy at the tap room. Valued at $65

Puzzler's Delight item
Puzzler's Delight item
Puzzler's Delight
$75

Starting bid

The perfect bundle for any puzzle enthusiast! This set includes a selection of puzzles, a convenient puzzle scoop for moving pieces, and a dedicated puzzle board to keep your progress organized and secure. Valued at $220

Ceramic Heater item
Ceramic Heater
$10

Starting bid

Stay warm and cozy with this efficient ceramic space heater! It features adjustable heat settings and a compact, portable design, making it perfect for heating up any small room or office space quickly and safely.

RIDGID 14 Gallon 6.0 Peak HP NXT Shop Vac item
RIDGID 14 Gallon 6.0 Peak HP NXT Shop Vac
$60

Starting bid

Power and Versatility for Any Mess! Upgrade your workshop or garage with this high-performance RIDGID 14 Gallon NXT Shop Vacuum. Designed for heavy-duty cleanup, this vacuum features a 6.0 Peak HP motor that delivers professional-grade suction for both wet and dry messes.  



The Ultimate Fireside Treat! item
The Ultimate Fireside Treat!
$15

Starting bid

Everything you need for a cozy night under the stars is included in this perfect outdoor treat package. Whether you're heading to the mountains or having a backyard bonfire, this bundle makes it easy to enjoy a classic camping tradition.

Luxury Facial & Body work item
Luxury Facial & Body work
$125

Starting bid

Indulge in relaxation and rejuvenation! This high-end wellness package is designed to pamper you from head to toe, featuring premium services. Valued at $350

Little Explorer’s Adventure Pack item
Little Explorer’s Adventure Pack
$5

Starting bid

A bundle of joy for the smallest campers! This adorable set is designed to keep little ones entertained and cozy, whether they are playing in a backyard tent or heading out on their first real camping trip.

Me Time Spa package item
Me Time Spa package
$30

Starting bid

Bicycle Thief T-shirt and $100 gift card item
Bicycle Thief T-shirt and $100 gift card
$40

Starting bid

Want a delicious dinner? Check out this $100 gift card to Bicycle Thief with a t-shirt

Pulse & Plate: Your Daily Wellness Boost item
Pulse & Plate: Your Daily Wellness Boost
$100

Starting bid

This innovative device uses targeted oscillations to stimulate muscle contractions, mimicking the effects of a high-intensity workout while remaining low-impact. Whether you are looking to alleviate joint and back pain, boost athletic recovery, or improve daily circulation, this plate offers a customizable experience tailored to your goals. Vallued at $299


Four for Fun Mini Golf: Golfland Sunsplash Roseville item
Four for Fun Mini Golf: Golfland Sunsplash Roseville
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of award-winning miniature golf at one of Northern California’s premier family fun destinations. This package includes 18 holes of mini golf for four guests on one of their two exciting, themed courses. Valued at $64

Safe & Stylish: Set of 2 Multi-Sport Helmets item
Safe & Stylish: Set of 2 Multi-Sport Helmets item
Safe & Stylish: Set of 2 Multi-Sport Helmets
$10

Starting bid

Stay protected during every adventure with this set of two high-quality, medium-sized multi-sport helmets. Designed for versatility and comfort, these helmets are perfect for biking, skateboarding, scootering, or any activity where safety is a top priority.

Chic & Versatile: Black Striped Pants from Moms and Minis item
Chic & Versatile: Black Striped Pants from Moms and Minis
$5

Starting bid

Add a touch of effortless style to your wardrobe with these classic black striped pants from Moms and Minis. Known for their comfortable yet trendy designs, these pants are perfect for the busy woman who wants to look put-together while staying comfortable throughout the day.


Fresh Cut: Kids’ Haircut from Scuzi’s item
Fresh Cut: Kids’ Haircut from Scuzi’s
$15

Starting bid

Treat your little one to a professional grooming experience at Scuzi’s, a premier local barbershop known for its expert cuts and welcoming atmosphere. This item is perfect for getting the kids ready for school photos, a special event, or just keeping them looking sharp. Valued at $40

Local Legend: 4 Signature Pasties from Marshall’s Pasties item
Local Legend: 4 Signature Pasties from Marshall’s Pasties
$10

Starting bid

Savor a taste of Gold Country history with this voucher for four delicious, handcrafted pasties from Marshall’s Pasties. A staple in downtown Grass Valley since 1968, Marshall’s is famous for its traditional recipes and perfectly flaky crusts. Valued at $32

Lunch on the House: $40 Gift Card to Blue Cow Deli item
Lunch on the House: $40 Gift Card to Blue Cow Deli
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a fresh, delicious meal at a local favorite! This $40 gift card is your ticket to the incredible sandwiches, salads, and specialty sides that have made Blue Cow Deli a staple for a great lunch. Valued at $40

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