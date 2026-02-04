Hosted by

Empowered Outreach

About this event

Gratitude & Grace Night: Pink & Chocolate Women's Experience

5593 TX-276

Royse City, TX 75189, USA

Regular Admission
$40

(Available after April 1st)

General Admission includes:

• Entry to Gratitude & Grace Night (women-only experience)
• Create & take home your own personalized Gratitude Jar
• Guided gratitude and self-reflection activities
• Encouraging group connection experiences
• Light food and refreshing beverages
• Photo opportunities in a themed pink & chocolate atmosphere

✨ General Admission pricing applies after Early Bird registration closes.

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