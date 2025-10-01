Gratitude Gala for Mayor Omayra Andino

2 Scarsdale Rd

Yonkers, NY 10707, USA

General Admission
$175

Included dinner, beer, wine and soft drinks.

Sponsorship-Sonya Sotomayor
$5,000
"Justice. Integrity. Inspiration.”∙Honoring trailblazing leadership and unshakable grace


Full-page ad or message on outside back cover of event program celebrating and thanking Omayra


One-minute speaking opportunity during the event.


Name/logo on all printed and digital event materials


One table of six at the event

Sponsorship-Nydia Velázquez
$2,500
"Leadership with purpose”∙A tribute to the first Puerto Rican woman in Congress—a voice for progress and equality


Full-page ad or message in the event program celebrating and thanking Omayra


Verbal recognition during the event


Name/logo on all printed and digital event materials


Four event tickets

Sponsorship-Zoe Saldaña
$1,000
“Strength. Style. Stardom.”∙Celebrating creative power and fearless representation


Half-page ad or message in the event program celebrating and thanking Omayra


Name/logo listed in program and on event signage


Two event tickets

Sponsorship-Celestina Cordero
$500

“Educate. Empower. Enlighten.”∙Inspired by Puerto Rico’s pioneering 18th-century educator who opened the doors of learning for all


Quarter-page ad or message in the event program celebrating and thanking Omayra


Name listed in the event program


One event ticket

Sponsorship-Rosario Dawson
$250

“Shine where you stand”∙A salute to modern activism, artistry, and community love


Quarter-page ad or message in the event program celebrating and thanking Omayra


Name listed in the event program

