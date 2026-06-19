Gratitude Walk Celebration Dinner Event

Gratitude Walk Celebration Annual Fundraiser Dinner



Join us for an unforgettable evening of gratitude, connection, inspiration, and community impact as we gather to celebrate the lives being touched through Inspire Life with Gratitude Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Reg#: CH75424)



This special evening will include heartfelt stories, a delicious dinner, music, dancing, community recognition, and meaningful moments that remind us of the power of love, compassion, and human connection.



Your support helps us continue providing programs and outreach initiatives that bring hope, encouragement, and emotional support to our community, including:



• Free care and support bags for individuals and families navigating difficult seasons

• Senior outreach workshops focused on connection, mindfulness, and emotional well-being

• Gratitude Walk community events that create spaces for healing, encouragement, and unity

• Access to community resources and support initiatives for those in need



Suggested Donation: $25 per guest



Every ticket purchased and every donation made directly supports lives within our community. Whether you attend in person or simply choose to give from the heart, your generosity makes a lasting impact.



Together, we are creating a community rooted in gratitude, compassion, hope, and purpose.



We can’t wait to celebrate with you.

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