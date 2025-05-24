GRAVE , VAULT, SERVICE PURCHASE

In-ground flat marker lot
$1,400
TYPICALLY EAST LOTS
In-ground Upright marker lot
$2,100
TYPICALLY WEST LOTS
Lawn Crypt
$2,000
Includes 2 traditional casket rights of burial and the vault for both people.
Second right of internment
$750
ALLOWS MORE THAN 1 PERSON TO BE INTERRED IN A GROUND LOT
ROW 1 (TOP) New Niche
$3,600
space for 2 with lettering
ROW 2 NEW NICHE
$3,375
space for 2 with lettering
ROW 3 NEW NICHE
$3,150
space for 2 with lettering
ROW 4 & 5 (BOTTOM) NEW NICHE
$2,700
space for 2 with lettering
EXISTING NICHE units A- D
$2,250
space for 2 with lettering
SMALL ANGEL STATUE
$5,000
30 inch tall angel to sit on the Ossuary
GRANITE BENCH
$8,000
8 BENCHES AVAILABLE FOR SPONSORSHIP
LARGE ST. MARY STATUE
$20,000
LARGE ST. JOSEPH STATUE
$20,000
CREMATION BURIAL SERVICE
$700
WINTER (DEC - MAR.) SERVICE WILL ADD $150.00
TRADITIONAL GROUND BURIAL
$1,500
CASKET BURIAL
TRADITIONAL LAWN CRYPT BURIAL
$1,850
INCLUDES TENTED SERVICE AND FINAL YEAR
VASE
$100
ALLOWED ON EXISTING COLUMBARIUM AND UNITS G & H.
WEEKEND SERVICE
$200
IF YOU HAVE AN INTERNMENT ON A SATURDAY BEFORE 2PM. ADDITIONAL $200 AFTER 2PM
Small urn vault
$200
Medium urn vault
$250
Large urn vault
$300
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing