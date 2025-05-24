Calvary Cemetery
GRAVE , VAULT, SERVICE PURCHASE
In-ground flat marker lot
$1,400
TYPICALLY EAST LOTS
TYPICALLY EAST LOTS
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
In-ground Upright marker lot
$2,100
TYPICALLY WEST LOTS
TYPICALLY WEST LOTS
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Lawn Crypt
$2,000
Includes 2 traditional casket rights of burial and the vault for both people.
Includes 2 traditional casket rights of burial and the vault for both people.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Second right of internment
$750
ALLOWS MORE THAN 1 PERSON TO BE INTERRED IN A GROUND LOT
ALLOWS MORE THAN 1 PERSON TO BE INTERRED IN A GROUND LOT
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
ROW 1 (TOP) New Niche
$3,600
space for 2 with lettering
space for 2 with lettering
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
ROW 2 NEW NICHE
$3,375
space for 2 with lettering
space for 2 with lettering
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
ROW 3 NEW NICHE
$3,150
space for 2 with lettering
space for 2 with lettering
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
ROW 4 & 5 (BOTTOM) NEW NICHE
$2,700
space for 2 with lettering
space for 2 with lettering
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
EXISTING NICHE units A- D
$2,250
space for 2 with lettering
space for 2 with lettering
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
SMALL ANGEL STATUE
$5,000
30 inch tall angel to sit on the Ossuary
30 inch tall angel to sit on the Ossuary
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
GRANITE BENCH
$8,000
8 BENCHES AVAILABLE FOR SPONSORSHIP
8 BENCHES AVAILABLE FOR SPONSORSHIP
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
LARGE ST. MARY STATUE
$20,000
add
LARGE ST. JOSEPH STATUE
$20,000
add
CREMATION BURIAL SERVICE
$700
WINTER (DEC - MAR.) SERVICE WILL ADD $150.00
WINTER (DEC - MAR.) SERVICE WILL ADD $150.00
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
TRADITIONAL GROUND BURIAL
$1,500
CASKET BURIAL
CASKET BURIAL
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
TRADITIONAL LAWN CRYPT BURIAL
$1,850
INCLUDES TENTED SERVICE AND FINAL YEAR
INCLUDES TENTED SERVICE AND FINAL YEAR
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VASE
$100
ALLOWED ON EXISTING COLUMBARIUM AND UNITS G & H.
ALLOWED ON EXISTING COLUMBARIUM AND UNITS G & H.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
WEEKEND SERVICE
$200
IF YOU HAVE AN INTERNMENT ON A SATURDAY BEFORE 2PM. ADDITIONAL $200 AFTER 2PM
IF YOU HAVE AN INTERNMENT ON A SATURDAY BEFORE 2PM. ADDITIONAL $200 AFTER 2PM
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Small urn vault
$200
add
Medium urn vault
$250
add
Large urn vault
$300
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout