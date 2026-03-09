Gravelly Point PUMA NxtPro 17U

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No expiration
Includes registration, 2 uniforms, socks, and PUMA NxtPro team sneaker.
No expiration
Confirms placement on PUMA NxtPro Spring 2026 roster - a separate email will be sent directly from event connect for your son's PUMA tournaments roster registration (no additional fee)
No expiration
Installment plan $250/month for 3 months. We ask that you please have all registration fees paid prior to the PUMA NxtPro Finals in Florida.
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