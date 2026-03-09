Gravelly Point LLC

Offered by

Gravelly Point LLC

Gravelly Point PUMA NxtPro 17U

Membership
$750

No expiration

Includes registration, 2 uniforms, socks, and PUMA NxtPro team sneaker.

Deposit
$250

No expiration

Confirms placement on PUMA NxtPro Spring 2026 roster - a separate email will be sent directly from event connect for your son's PUMA tournaments roster registration (no additional fee)

Installment plan - $250/month $750 total
$250

No expiration

Installment plan $250/month for 3 months. We ask that you please have all registration fees paid prior to the PUMA NxtPro Finals in Florida.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!