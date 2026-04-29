Loma Linda Publishing Company - Neonatology Today

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Loma Linda Publishing Company - Neonatology Today

About this event

Gravens Vendor Registration.

Notre Dame

IN 46556, USA

Presenting Level Exhibitor item
Presenting Level Exhibitor
$25,000

Two tables, 5 registrations, 4 full-page monthly ads in Neonatology Today

Platinum Level Exhibitor item
Platinum Level Exhibitor
$6,000

1 Table, 4 registrations, and a full page ad in Neonatology Today

Gold Level Exhibitor item
Gold Level Exhibitor
$5,000

1 Table, 3 registrations, 1/2 page ad in Neonatology Today

Silver Level Exhibitor item
Silver Level Exhibitor
$4,000

1 table, 2 registrations, 1/4 page ad in Neonatology Today

Bronze Level Exhibitor item
Bronze Level Exhibitor
$3,000

1 table, 1 registration, 1/8 page ad in Neonatology Today

Funding Level One Day item
Funding Level One Day
$12,000

Mention in Final Program. Site acknowledgement

Lunch Sponsorship item
Lunch Sponsorship
$7,000

Mention in Final Program. Site acknowledgment

Snacks and Drinks Sponsorship item
Snacks and Drinks Sponsorship
$4,000

Mention in Final Program. Site acknowledgment

Coffee Sponsorship item
Coffee Sponsorship
$2,000

Mention in Final Program . Site acknowledgment.

Non-Profit item
Non-Profit
$1,500

Mention in Final Program. Site acknowledgment

Continuing Education Sponsor item
Continuing Education Sponsor
$10,000

Full Page Ad in Neonatology Today for 3 months. Mention in Final Program.

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