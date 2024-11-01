eventClosed

Graves County ASAP's Kindness Campaign

addExtraDonation

$

Kindness T-shirt
$20
All orders must be picked up at Graves County Health Department during our business hours. Monday-Friday 9am-4pm. We can ship for a $5 fee.
Shipping for shirt
$5
If you would like for your order to be shipped, please select this option before continuing.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing