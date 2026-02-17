Searcy Christian Academy

Hosted by

Searcy Christian Academy

About this event

Gravy with Grands Silent Raffle Auction 2026

101 Benton Ave

Searcy, AR 72143, USA

Single Raffle Ticket
$5

Click Add and change the quantity to match your needs, or use the package buttons below for quick ordering!

5 Tickets Package
$25

Hooray! You'll receive a free ticket (for a total of 6)

10 Tickets Package
$50

You're on fire! You'll receive two free tickets (for a total of 12)

20 Tickets Package
$100

Go win some prizes!! You'll receive four free tickets (for a total of 24)

SCA Car/Fridge Magnet
$5

Available at the ticketing station!

SCA Sticker
$2

LIMITED LEFT!! Please check on availability BEFORE adding this to your order!

Add a donation for Searcy Christian Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!