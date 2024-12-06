Gray Construction + Nevada Kids Foundation 🎁🎄 Holiday Donation Drive!!

$10 monetary donation item
$10 monetary donation
$10
allows us enough funding to purchase 1 pair of winter gloves and a hat
$25 monetary donation item
$25 monetary donation
$25
Help us purchase toiletries & personal hygiene products for youth in need
$50 monetary donation item
$50 monetary donation
$50
Help us purchase a winter coat for a youth in need
$250 monetary donation item
$250 monetary donation
$250
Help us purchase bedding, a blanket and a pillow for a youth in need
$100 monetary donation item
$100 monetary donation
$100
Help us purchase warm clothing for a youth in need
$500 item
$500
$500
Help us fulfill a child's entire holiday Wishlist (needs and wants)
**CUSTOM DONATION AMOUNT**
free
Select the "additional donation" option below to enter in a custom dollar amount for a monetary donation.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing