Nevada Kids Foundation, INC
Gray Construction + Nevada Kids Foundation 🎁🎄 Holiday Donation Drive!!
$10 monetary donation
$10
allows us enough funding to purchase 1 pair of winter gloves and a hat
allows us enough funding to purchase 1 pair of winter gloves and a hat
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$25 monetary donation
$25
Help us purchase toiletries & personal hygiene products for youth in need
Help us purchase toiletries & personal hygiene products for youth in need
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$50 monetary donation
$50
Help us purchase a winter coat for a youth in need
Help us purchase a winter coat for a youth in need
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$250 monetary donation
$250
Help us purchase bedding, a blanket and a pillow for a youth in need
Help us purchase bedding, a blanket and a pillow for a youth in need
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$100 monetary donation
$100
Help us purchase warm clothing for a youth in need
Help us purchase warm clothing for a youth in need
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$500
$500
Help us fulfill a child's entire holiday Wishlist (needs and wants)
Help us fulfill a child's entire holiday Wishlist (needs and wants)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
**CUSTOM DONATION AMOUNT**
free
Select the "additional donation" option below to enter in a custom dollar amount for a monetary donation.
Select the "additional donation" option below to enter in a custom dollar amount for a monetary donation.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout