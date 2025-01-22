Grays Harbor Pride Festival 2025 Vendors & Sponsors

This year's Grays Harbor Pride Festival features 10' by 10' outdoor spaces, which may not have access to power. All booths are $30. Vendors may set up 11:30am - 12:30pm. Breakdown begins at 5:00pm.
Spaces will be set up in clusters, with wide aisles for easy setup and takedown.
Food Truck/Trailer
$30
For food trucks and trailers, power is available (a long extension cord may be necessary). We will reach out to you to ensure that we have all necessary information for the festival food permit and answer any questions you have about your set up. You are responsible for your own permitting.
Gay! Sponsor
$25
All sponsors of $25 or more are our GAY! Sponsors and will be listed on our website as well as our thank you signage at the festival. Thank you so much for you sponsorship! Your generosity helps to ensure we can make Grays Harbor Pride accessible for everyone, this and every year!
SUPER GAY! Sponsorship
$100
Those donating $100 or more are our SUPER GAY! Sponsors, and will be listed on our website, thanked on our social media pages, as well as our thank you signage at the festival. Thank you so much for stepping up as a SUPER GAY! sponsor! Your generosity helps to ensure we can make Grays Harbor Pride accessible for everyone, this and every year!
OH! MY! GAY! Sponsorship
$250
The amazing folks contributing $250 or more are our OH! MY! GAY! Sponsors that will have their name or logo included on our posters (if received by July 27), and thanked generously on our website, social media, thank you signage and throughout the day of the Grays Harbor Pride Festival.
Thank you so much for stepping up as an OH! MY! GAY! sponsor! Your generosity helps to ensure we can make Grays Harbor Pride accessible for everyone, this and every year!
FABULOUSLY GAY! Sponsorship
$500
The folks and groups donating $500 or more are our FABULOUSLY GAY! Sponsors. They will have their name or logo included on our posters (if received by July 27), as well as thanked generously on our website, social media, thank you signage and throughout the day of the Grays Harbor Pride Festival.
Thank you so much for stepping up as an FABULOUSLY GAY! sponsor! Your generosity helps to ensure we can make Grays Harbor Pride accessible for everyone, this and every year! Because of you, we are able to make this our most amazing year yet!
