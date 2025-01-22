Grays Harbor Pride Festival 2025 Vendors & Sponsors

The folks and groups donating $500 or more are our FABULOUSLY GAY! Sponsors. They will have their name or logo included on our posters (if received by July 27), as well as thanked generously on our website, social media, thank you signage and throughout the day of the Grays Harbor Pride Festival. Thank you so much for stepping up as an FABULOUSLY GAY! sponsor! Your generosity helps to ensure we can make Grays Harbor Pride accessible for everyone, this and every year! Because of you, we are able to make this our most amazing year yet!

The folks and groups donating $500 or more are our FABULOUSLY GAY! Sponsors. They will have their name or logo included on our posters (if received by July 27), as well as thanked generously on our website, social media, thank you signage and throughout the day of the Grays Harbor Pride Festival. Thank you so much for stepping up as an FABULOUSLY GAY! sponsor! Your generosity helps to ensure we can make Grays Harbor Pride accessible for everyone, this and every year! Because of you, we are able to make this our most amazing year yet!

More details...