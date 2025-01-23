Grays Harbor Shorebird Festival 2025

Date: Friday April 25th 2025 Time: 7:30 - 3:30 Leader: Bruce Labar, Marcus Roening Place: Departs from refuge HQ Directions: SR-109 to Paulson Rd. Turn right on Airport Way and look for signs. Field Trip Leader: Bruce Labar. This field trip will take you to the best shorebird viewing areas alone the coast! Target birds are 22 species of shorebirds including Snowy Plover, Willet and Long-billed Curlew. Good numbers of waterfowl and other water species will be encountered along the way. There will be some walking but most of the day will involve short visits to key areas. Bring a lunch and dress appropriately!

