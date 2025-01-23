Grays Harbor Shorebird Festival 2025

Date: Friday, April 25th 2025
Time: 8:00 - 3:00
Leaders: Rob Chrisler & Ken Brown
Place: Departs from refuge HQ
Directions: SR-109 to Paulson Rd. Turn right on Airport Way and look for signs.
Field Trip Leader: Whittier Johnson and Rob Chrisler
This tour will visit a variety of habitats and upwards of 60 species may be found. Highlights on this trip include: Semipalmated Plover, Whimbrel, Marbled Godwit, Sanderling, Wandering Tattler, Surfbird and Rock Sandpiper. There will be some easy walking. Bring a lunch and dress appropriately!
Friday Field Trip: Tokeland, Grayland, and Westport
$50
Date: Friday April 25th 2025
Time: 7:30 - 3:30
Leader: Bruce Labar, Marcus Roening
Place: Departs from refuge HQ
Directions: SR-109 to Paulson Rd. Turn right on Airport Way and look for signs.
Field Trip Leader: Bruce Labar.
This field trip will take you to the best shorebird viewing areas alone the coast! Target birds are 22 species of shorebirds including Snowy Plover, Willet and Long-billed Curlew. Good numbers of waterfowl and other water species will be encountered along the way. There will be some walking but most of the day will involve short visits to key areas. Bring a lunch and dress appropriately!
Friday Keynote Speaker: John Prucich
$20
Date: Friday, April 25th
Time: 6:45 - 9:00
Place: Hoquiam High School Little Theater, 501 W. Emerson
*Includes dessert reception (6:45pm) and speaker (7:30pm)
Speaker: John Prucich. Know as John the Falconer
Join licensed falconer, John Prucich, as we learn about falconry featuring live birds of prey.
The Falconer specializes in all things birds of prey! Falconry and birds of prey have for thousands of years captured the human imagination with wonder and thought!
Saturday Fundraiser Speaker Only
$20
Saturday April 26th 2025
Time: 7:30
Place: Events on Emerson, 212 4th St, Hoquiam, WA 98550
Speaker: Maria Ruth, Author of Rare Bird
Maria calls herself an accidental naturalist who is the author of over a dozen books on natural history topics.
Sunday Field Trip: Tokeland, Grayland, and Westport
$50
Date: Sunday April 27th
Time: 8:00 - 3:30
Place: Departs from Hoquiam Middle School, 200 Spencer St.
Field Trip Leader: Bruce Labar, Marcus Roening
This field trip will take you to the best shorebird viewing areas alone the coast! Target birds are 22 species of shorebirds including Snowy Plover, Willet and Long-billed Curlew. Good numbers of waterfowl and other water species will be encountered along the way. There will be some walking but most of the day will involve shorts visits to key areas. Bring a lunch and dress appropriately!
