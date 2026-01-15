Grays Harbor Shorebird & Nature Festival 2026

Date: Friday, May 1st, 2026

Time: 8:00 - 3:00

Leaders: Rob Chrisler & Ken Brown

Place: Departs from refuge HQ

Directions: SR-109 to Paulson Rd. Turn right on Airport Way and look for signs.



This tour will visit a variety of habitats and upwards of 60 species may be found. Highlights on this trip include: Semipalmated Plover, Whimbrel, Marbled Godwit, Sanderling, Wandering Tattler, Surfbird and Rock Sandpiper. There will be some easy walking. Bring a lunch and dress appropriately!