Grays Harbor Audubon Shorebird and Nature Festival

Grays Harbor Audubon Shorebird and Nature Festival

Grays Harbor Shorebird & Nature Festival 2026

200 Spencer St

Hoquiam, WA 98550, USA

Friday Field Trip: Ocean Shores
$40

Date: Friday, May 1st, 2026
Time: 8:00 - 3:00
Leaders: Rob Chrisler & Ken Brown
Place: Departs from refuge HQ
Directions: SR-109 to Paulson Rd. Turn right on Airport Way and look for signs.


This tour will visit a variety of habitats and upwards of 60 species may be found. Highlights on this trip include: Semipalmated Plover, Whimbrel, Marbled Godwit, Sanderling, Wandering Tattler, Surfbird and Rock Sandpiper. There will be some easy walking. Bring a lunch and dress appropriately!

Friday Field Trip: Tokeland, Westport and Bottle Beach
$50

Date: Friday May 1st 2026
Time: 7:30 - 3:30
Leader: Bruce Labar & Marcus Roening
Place: Departs from refuge HQ
Directions: SR-109 to Paulson Rd. Turn right on Airport Way and look for signs.
This field trip will take you to the best shorebird viewing areas alone the coast! Target birds are 22 species of shorebirds including Snowy Plover, Willet and Long-billed Curlew. Good numbers of waterfowl and other water species will be encountered along the way. There will be some walking but most of the day will involve short visits to key areas. Bring a lunch and dress appropriately!

Friday Keynote Speaker: Robert Steelquist
$20

Date: Friday, May 1st, 2026
Time: 7:30 - 9:00

Doors open at 7:00
Place: Hoquiam High School Little Theater, 501 W. Emerson

Speaker: Robert Steelquist

Photographer and writer Robert Steelquist shares his close encounters with the coastal cranes breeding in remote islands of British Columbia and Alaska, and wintering habitats in California and the Lower Columbia River.

Saturday Fundraiser Dinner & Speaker
$45
Available until Apr 26

Date: Saturday, May 2nd 2026
Time: 5:30 - 9:00
Place: Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, 500 N Custer St, Aberdeen.
Speaker: Allison Anholt

This will be a catered buffet event offering a full meal including dessert (will include a vegetarian options). Beer and wine will be available for donation. Help us raise money to support the Shorebird education program.
Social Hour 5:30 - 6:30
Dinner 6:30 to 7:30
Speaker starts 7:30

Saturday Fundraiser Speaker Only
$20

Saturday May 2nd 2026
Time: 7:30
Place: Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, 500 N Custer St, Aberdeen
Speaker: Allison Anholt

Sunday Field Trip: Tokeland, Westport, and Bottle Beach
$50

Date: Sunday May 3rd, 2026
Time: 8:00 - 3:00
Place: Departs from Hoquiam Middle School, 200 Spencer St.
Field Trip Leader: Bruce Labar & Marcus Roening
This field trip will take you to the best shorebird viewing areas alone the coast! Target birds are 22 species of shorebirds including Snowy Plover, Willet and Long-billed Curlew. Good numbers of waterfowl and other water species will be encountered along the way. There will be some walking but most of the day will involve short visits to key areas. Bring a lunch and dress appropriately!

Sunday Field Trip: Ocean Shores
$40

Date: Friday, May 3rd, 2026
Time: 8:00 - 3:00
Leaders: Mary O'Neil
Place: Departs from Hoquiam Middle School, 200 Spencer St. Hoquiam


This tour will visit a variety of habitats and upwards of 60 species may be found. Highlights on this trip include: Semipalmated Plover, Whimbrel, Marbled Godwit, Sanderling, Wandering Tattler, Surfbird and Rock Sandpiper. There will be some easy walking. Bring a lunch and dress appropriately!

