Grayslake North High School Booster Club's Silent Auction

1925 N Illinois 83, Grayslake, IL 60030, USA

Wine and Dine - (Donated by Cheer)
$20

5 bottles wine (Cooper's Hawk Chardonnay, Cooper's Hawk Riesling, Cooper's Hawk Sweet Red, Cooper's Hawk Sparking Almond and Rosati's Moscato d'Asti); $75 Cooper's Hawk gift card; cutting board; appetizer tongs; cheese signs; decorative napkins; wine glasses; wine stopper.

Pampered Pet - (Donated by Boys and Girls Cross Country)
$20

$50 Chewy gift card; Camp Bow Wow goodie bag; blanket; dog toys squeaky toy, tennis ball toy, Benebones, and more), dog treats and dog coffee mugs.

BBQ Bonanza - (Donated by Football & Lacrosse)
$40

Bears-themed blanket; apron; BBQ tool set; Silicone oil bottles; wireless meat thermometer; tongs; aeoli sauce; 2 BBQ'd Productions BBQ sauce; XL spatula; veggie grill basket; taco grill stands; burger press; meat picks; 6 acryllic plates; meat temperature sign; BBQ spices; $230 Tony's Butcher gift card; $25 Big Ed's gift card; $25 Mission BBQ gift card

Date Night - (Donated by Flag Football)
$20

Josh Prosecco, wine glasses, JBL Charge 5 speaker, bottle opener, Bubbles wine opener, cheese spreader, charcuterie board, crackers and dried salami

The Perfect Swing - (Donated by Girls & Boys Golf)
$50

"$150 gift card to PGA Super Store; 2 boxes Titleist golf balls; 2 - twosomes to Bonnie Brook Golf Course; 1 - GNHS cap, 1 - Titleist hat, 1 - twosome to Brae Golf Course, ""Masters"" hat, hat clip, key fob, & can cooler, $120 gift card to the Lake County Forest Preserve Golf Course (Brae Loch, ThunderHawk or Countryside), 4 pack of John Daley Good Boy Iced Tea and Lemonade, 5 pair of fun golf socks and 2 golf ball scotch whiskey golf ball shots.

Sweet Tooth - (Donated by Dance)
$20

Brownie mix, three Mrs. Richardson's sundae sauces (carmel, hot fudge and strawberry), sprinkles, cherries, toppings, ice cream bowls, ice cream scoops, 4 Culver's 2-scoops, 4 Culver's 1-scoop, stuffed Scoop, $15 Dairy Queen gift card, Mozart Chocolate Cream Liquor.

Local Flavors - (Donated by Girls Soccer)
$30

Wildfire Vinaigrette; Tony's Butcher Shop Steak Sauce; Pig Chaser BBq Sauce; Something's Brewing muffin mix; hone; coffee; BBQ's Productions Alabama White, Maple Chipotle BBQ & Chicago Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce; 4pk Galaxie 503 beer & Toxic Puddles beer from Black Lung Brewery; $100 Antioch Pizza gift card; 3 different Gluntz wines; 6 ($10) Sammies gift certificates

Bourbon Bonanza - (Donated by Boys Soccer)
$20

Bourbon maple syrup, Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey, McKenna Henry Single Barrel Bourbon, two golf ball shot OSA Scotch Whiskey and an Eat, Drink and be Happy serving plate and Board Head Bourbon salami

Foodie Adventure - (Donated by Boys & Girls Tennis)
$30

Tennis-themed blanket; $200 GoldBelly gift card; gourmet snacks and mixes from Trader Joes; 8-pack Mom Water; insulated cooler bag; gourmet marshmallows and taffy

Fiesta! - (Donated by Girls Volleyball)
$20

Mr. & Mrs. T's Strawberry Daiquiri mix, Pina Colada mix, Skinny Margarita, Original Margarita mixes, 2 margarita glasses, margarita salt, chips & salsa, $50 Chili's gift card, Silver Patron Tequila

Gift Cards Galore! - (Donated by Girls Basketball)
$30

$25 Old Navy/Athletia/Bana Republic, $25 Dunkin, $25 TJ Max/HomeGoods, $25 Target, $25 Walmart, $25 Bass Pro, $25 Subway, $25 Starbucks, $20 McDonalds, $50 Sephora, $15 Culver's, $10 Meijer

Lucky Bears - (Donated by Boys Basketball)
$40

$25 gift card; 4 Nike gift cards; Two Pre-Season Bears tickets for August 17th game vs Bills (Section 225, Row 6, Seats 9 & 10) and over 20 scratch of lottery tickets

Pizza Night - (Donated by Boys & Girls Bowling)
$20

GN Knights-themed fleece blanket; pizza pan; cheese shaker; pizza cutter; pizza seasoning, $25 California Pizza Kitchen, $25 Papa Johns, $50 Emil's, $15 Little Caesars

Movie Night (Donated by Girls/Boys Wrestling)
$20

Bluetooth movie projector, Retro Bambino popcorn popper, popcorn and various candy

A Day at the Beach - (Donated by Softball)
$20

Artic Zone Cooler, Soft Boce Ball Set, beach/pool bag, bag of Salt Water Taffy, Big Wave frisbee, sun hat, 4 various sunscreens, Aloe, cards, towels, sand toys, water toys, two water bottles and a four pack of High Noons

Take Me Out to the Ball Game - (Donated by Baseball)
$20

Cubs-themed fleece blanket, Kanga 12 pack cooler, 2 universal drink holders, 4 pack of Cubby Gummy Bear, baseball plant, Cubs wall decoration, baseball ice mold and Cubs peanuts

Knights Baseball - (Donated by Baseball)
$20

GN Baseball team hat, 4 GN baseball tshirts, YETI Camino 35 Carryall with Internal Dividers All-Purpose Utility Boat and Beach Tote Bag, 2 YETI Rambler Can Insulators, Field of Dreams Bourbon Whiskey and a Perfect Whiskey Bar Set

Caffeine Kickstart - (Donated by Boys & Girls Track)
$20

4 Torani flavor syrups (French Vanilla, Sugar Free Vanilla, Salted Carmel and Sugar Free Salted Carmel),Starbucks ground coffee; Tennessee Whiskey ground coffee; $25 Something's Brewing gift card; $25 7Brew gift card +1 free drink, $25 Dunkin gift card, $25 Panera gift card, 6 Georgie Energy Drinks (peach tea, mango burst, tropical punch and watermelon), Kettle One Espresso Martini

Family Night In - (Donated by Boys Volleyball)
$10

Various Popcorns, 2 puzzles, $25 Papa Johns, $20 Netflix, 5 boxes of various candies, two individual bottle of Prosecco and 2 Primes drinks

Marriott Theater Getaway
$350

Dinner and Theatre at the Lincolnshire Marriott including an
overnight stay for two with buffet breakfast at Three Embers, dinner at Wright's Brew and Bistro, and two tickets to a current theatre production. Valid through December 31, 2026 (subject to availability)

Crane’s Landing Golf Getaway
$325

A Round of Golf for Two at Crane's Landing at the
Lincolnshire Marriott including an overnight stay for two plus lunch or dinner at Wright's Brew and Bistro. Valid through December 31, 2026. Tee times and lodging based on availability.

Copper Fiddle Tour & Tasting
$140

Copper Fiddle 'Tour and Tasting' for up to 8 guests at their
Lake Zurich bar/distillery. Valid for 12 months. Includes bottle of award winning bourbon for the winner!

Half Day Brewing & Tasting
$175

Half Day Brewing Company Beer 'Tour and Tasting' for up to 8 guests includes beer flights with 4 craft beers, tour, appetizers and growler of favorite beer for the winner

Girls Night Out at Half Day Brewing Co
$175

Girls Night Out at Half Day Brewing Co (Lincolnshire)
includes a signature martini for up to 8 guests complete with select appetizers and a decadent dessert tray. Valid for 12 months, available Monday through Wednesday, or alternative dates based on availability.

Tabasco Diamond Reserve Sauce
$75

This limited edition Tabasco Diamond Reserve sauce is a must-have for any collector or fan of the brand. With its unique blend of flavors and 150th anniversary logo, this sauce is sure to be a standout in any collection. The bottle is still sealed and ready for use, making it a rare find that will surely impress any foodie.The sauce is made by the original Tabasco brand and is a perfect addition to any collection of pickles and condiments. This item is a great way to show your love for Tabasco and add a unique piece to your collection.

Italian Lunch for 8 at CLC Prairie Restaurant
$100

Students of CLC Culinary will prepare an Italian lunch on a Fall-Semester Friday for up to 8 people; Italian wine included

Project Repat T-shirt Quilt
$30

$110 gift card good for a twin size T-shirt quilt or towards a larger size at project repat.com. This is a great graduation gift to showcase all the shirts your student has collected!

Kenosha Kingfish - (Donated by American Outfitters)
$10

July 1, 2025 Kenosha Kingfish game for 4. Exclusive high-top table behind home plate with wait service to include: beer, ice cream, and games+

Ultimate Knights Package
$50

2-2025 Homecoming dance tickets; 2-2026 Prom tickets; 1 student parking pass

Fitness Pursuit Weight Loss Package
$40

10 Week Weight Loss Package - Weekly Personal Training, Body Composition Analysis and Meal Replacement/Supplements.

Shun Knives - (Donated by the McLester Family)
$200

The Shun Premier Grey line calls to mind as the hand-forged knives of ancient Japan. While each knife still takes at least 100 handcrafted steps to complete, the materials Shun uses are among the most advanced in the industry. Each blade has a cutting core of Shun's proprietary VG-MAX ""super steel"" to take and hold a precision edge. The layered Damascus cladding supports the core and provides additional stain resistance. Near the edge of the blade where the steels meet, an undulating line is formed, similar to samurai swords using a traditional clay-baking technique. The hammered tsuchime finish acts like a series of hollow-ground cavities to reduce drag. The grey PakkaWood handles nestle comfortably in the hand, while the embossed end cap adds balance and beauty. Handcrafted in Seki, Japan with a limited lifetime warranty. SPECIAL EDITION with Tabasco Diamond Logo

State Bank of the Lakes Golf Gear - (Donated by STBL)
$10

Under Armour gym bag filled with various golf goodies including a water bottle, hat, golf club cleaning tools, a portable clip on fan and more!

Preseason Bears Tickets - (Donated by The Vargo Family)
$40

Four tickets (Section 319, Row 8, Aisle seats) to a Bears Preseason Game. Choose either August 19 @ 12 pm vs Miami Dolphins or August 17th @ 7pm vs Buffalo Bills. Package includes a Bears cutting board, BBQ spatula and playing cards.

Notre Dame Football Tickets - (Donated by The Vargo Family)
$50

Four tickets vs Navy on November 8th. Game is at 3:30 EST. Tickets are in section 24, Row 13, aisle seats. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Whiskey Glass Set.

Taco Treasure Belt
$20

A Taco fanny pack full of gift cards and surprises!

Date Night II (Donated by Flag Football)
$20

Cooper's Hawk Cabernet, $50 Cooper's Hawk gift card, charcuterie board, Rabbit wine aerator, candle, appetizer dishes, candle, pasta sauce, pasta and wine glasses.

