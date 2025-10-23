Grayson Grand Central Station's shop

Welcome Sign Set & tequila bottle
$125

5 ft welcome sign and tequila bottle shaped like a guitar

Liquor Cooler Set
$575

Large Cooler with liquor & wine

John Deere Basket
$250

Basket of John Deere Decor and Green Market Gift Cards

Botox Party for 5
$1,150

Botox party for you and 5 of your friends

Large Custom Painting
$300

Large custom painting of floral and wine bottles

Mahjong Basket
$275

Family Fun Basket
$165

Tickets to events for the whole family

TYson Meat Package
$300

Meat packed by Tysons Foods

Downtown SHerman Gift Basket
$300

Gift cards for restaurants to downtown SHerman

Active Air Purifier
$400

Air purifier with installation

Turtle Box Speaker
$275

Turtle box brand speaker

Whiskey Grill Basket
$200

Basket of grilling items with a bottle of whiskey

Red Rooster Dinner
$425

Red ROoster Dinner

