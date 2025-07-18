Sacalas Family Cub Scout Fundraiser 2025-2026

USS Midway Overnight
USS Midway Overnight
$10

We have a goal to raise $200 to attend an overnight on the USS Midway!

If you would like to help send us on this epic adventure, we would appreciate it.

Wolf Hat
Wolf Hat
$28

Cub Scout Hat

Wolf
Wolf
$14.50

Neckerchief

TIger Rank Patch
TIger Rank Patch
$3.50

Rank Patch

Tiger Parent Pin
Tiger Parent Pin
$2

Parent Pin

Wolf Book
Wolf Book
$26.50

Book

Woggle
Woggle
$6

Woggle in next years colors

Webelos Hat
Webelos Hat
$28

Hat for Bridging

Webelos Neckercheif
Webelos Neckercheif
$14.50

neckerchief

Bear Parent Pin
Bear Parent Pin
$2

Parent pin

Bear Patch
Bear Patch
$3.50

Bear Patch

Webelos Book
Webelos Book
$26.50

Scout's Book for next rank

Bike Rodeo Sponsorship
Bike Rodeo Sponsorship
$1

We have a goal to raise $200 in our Bike Rodeo! We will be learning bike safety, have fun with friends and make laps. Funds raised will go towards our Blue and Gold Banquet Celebration.

If we are the highest fundraiser we can even earn a special prize. Thank you for your support in our Cub Scout Journey.

I would love to have you come cheer me on as well, if you are available to attend our event.

