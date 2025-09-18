GRD Membership Dues

Monthly Auto-Renew
$35

You will automatically be charged on the same day every month as your initial charge, so be sure to begin your membership before the late period begins. Example: If you sign up on January 2nd, your membership will auto-renew every month on the 2nd. ***IF YOU SELECT THIS OPTION AFTER THE 10TH OF THE MONTH YOU WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL FROM THE TREASURER WITH INSTRUCTIONS TO PAY THE $10 LATE FEE***

1 Volunteer Hour
$2

Pay for the volunteer hours not completed.

2 Volunteer Hours
$4

3 Volunteer Hours
$6

4 Volunteer Hours
$8

5 Volunteer Hours
$10

January
$35

January (LATE)
$45

February
$35

February (LATE)
$45

Pay for 3 Months
$90

Pay for 3 months and save $5 per month. *All dues paid are 100% nonrefundable. If you take LOA or retire from the league, any prepaid dues will be donated to the GRD League Hardship Fund.

Pay for 6 Months
$180

Pay for 6 months and save $5 per month. *All dues paid are 100% nonrefundable. If you take LOA or retire from the league, any prepaid dues will be donated to the GRD League Hardship Fund.

Pay for 12 Months
$360

Pay for 12 months and save $5 per month. *All dues paid are 100% nonrefundable. If you take LOA or retire from the league, any prepaid dues will be donated to the GRD League Hardship Fund.

