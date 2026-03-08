GRE Gala 2026: Silent Auction Extended

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
That's correct! Your family gets to rename A Pod (Kindergarten & 1st grade classrooms).
This name will be valid for the next two school years (26/27 & 27/28) and posted on the pod signage.
*Pod Name subject to review by the Principal.
Starting bid
That's correct! Your family gets to rename the school health clinic.
This name will be valid for the next two school years (26/27 & 27/28) and will be displayed outside the clinic.
*Name subject to review by the Principal.
Starting bid
That's correct! Your family gets to choose what the Assistant Principal's Office is called for the next two school years (26/27 & 27/28)!
Signage will be displayed outside the office.
*Name subject to review by the Assistant Principal.
Starting bid
Reserve the FRONT Row at your 5th grader(s) continuation ceremony in May 2027! (This is for current 4th grade families as the ones for 2026 have already been sold.)
*This item is good for one of the two front rows, and will accommodate seating for up to 12 people.
Starting bid
One student, plus one friend, will go bowling at Round One Bowling with the teacher.
Date TBD with the teacher. Will be before the end of this school year.
*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).
Starting bid
One student, plus one friend, will go bowling at Round One Bowling with the teacher.
Date TBD with the teacher. Will be before the end of this school year.
*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).
Starting bid
One student, plus one friend, will enjoy watching a Pixar movie, while eating popcorn in their pajamas at the school with the 2nd grade teachers.
Date and movie TBD with the teacher. Will be before the end of this school year.
*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).
Starting bid
One student, plus one friend, will enjoy watching a Pixar movie, while eating popcorn in their pajamas at the school with the 2nd grade teachers.
Date and movie TBD with the teacher. Will be before the end of this school year.
*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).
Starting bid
One 3rd grade student plus one friend will decorate birdhouses with the 3rd grade teachers one day after school. Snacks will be provided.
Location: at GRE in a 3rd grade classroom. Date TBD within the 25/26 school year.
*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).
Starting bid
One 3rd grade student plus one friend will decorate birdhouses with the 3rd grade teachers one day after school. Snacks will be provided.
Location: at GRE in a 3rd grade classroom. Date TBD within the 25/26 school year.
*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).
Starting bid
One student and one friend will have a Poppin' Good Time with the 4th & 5th grade teachers!
This experience includes the movie entrance and popcorn for one child and a friend. The four teachers are going together, so a total of eight kids will attend.
Date and movie TBD within the 25/26 school year.
*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).
Starting bid
One student and one friend will have a Poppin' Good Time with the 4th & 5th grade teachers!
This experience includes the movie entrance and popcorn for one child and a friend. The four teachers are going together, so a total of eight kids will attend.
Date and movie TBD within the 25/26 school year.
*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).
Starting bid
One student and one friend will have a Poppin' Good Time with the 4th & 5th grade teachers!
This experience includes the movie entrance and popcorn for one child and a friend. The four teachers are going together, so a total of eight kids will attend.
Date and movie TBD within the 25/26 school year.
*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).
Starting bid
One student and one friend will get a Climbing Night at Movement with Ms Li, Mrs Sage and Mrs Gerlach.
Date: the first Friday in May (5/1/26).
*Student and Friend must be current GRE students (grades 2 - 5 only)
Starting bid
Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.
Starting bid
Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.
Starting bid
Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.
Starting bid
Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.
Starting bid
Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.
Starting bid
Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.
Starting bid
Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.
Starting bid
Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.
Starting bid
Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.
Starting bid
Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.
Starting bid
Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.
Starting bid
Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.
Starting bid
Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.
Starting bid
Weather not cooperating for some outside family fun? Change the game plan and enjoy an inside experience instead.
Starting bid
Looking for a great Mother's Day gift?
Mother's Day Dish Towel, Frame, Mini Vase, Paperweight, Block Sign, Round Vintage Framed Sign, 2 coupons for Free 8" Cake in a Box, Lunch Bag.
Starting bid
Add a touch of fun and style to your next event with our modern, social photo booth—a guest favorite that captures memories in the moment. Our booth lets guests snap photos, GIFs, and boomerangs, instantly share them to their phones, and take home beautiful printed keepsakes from your celebration.
Valid for a 3-hour Social Photo Booth rental
Starting bid
One birthday party for up to 12 attendees. Party can take place at either 5280 Gymnastics locations.
Party includes 1 hour in the gym and 1/2 hour in the party room.
Starting bid
Framed display includes a Taylor Swift hand-signed CD album insert as well as the Tortured Poets Department CD.
*Item will be directly shipped to winning bidder within two weeks of auction.
Starting bid
Go to the gym, go swimming, and so much more.
4 x one-time complimentary pass to a Foothills Park & Rec facility.
Expires: 8/31/2026
Starting bid
Are you not moving as well as you could be? Do you experience back pain/discomfort?
Take advantage of this spectacular Chiropractic Services with Dr. Luck at A Better Back Clinic.
This service includes the initial consultation, x-rays, and 6 sessions. Must be redeemed by 4/6/2026
Starting bid
Are you not moving as well as you could be? Do you experience back pain/discomfort?
Take advantage of this spectacular Chiropractic Services with Dr. Luck at A Better Back Clinic.
This service includes the initial consultation, x-rays, and 6 sessions. Must be redeemed by 4/6/2026
Starting bid
Are you not moving as well as you could be? Do you experience back pain/discomfort?
Take advantage of this spectacular Chiropractic Services with Dr. Luck at A Better Back Clinic.
This service includes the initial consultation, x-rays, and 6 sessions. Must be redeemed by 4/6/2026
Starting bid
Holiday lighting installation and take down donated by Holiday Exteriors. Includes up to 150' of roof/gutter line and up to 250' of lights on bushes or trees at your home.
Any color scheme and sized light bulbs included. Installation will be performed before Thanksgiving and taken down in the month of January.
No tangled strands or burnt out bulbs. Leave the holiday lighting to the pros.
Good for the November 2026 - January 2027
Approx. value $1600.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!