Governor's Ranch Elementary PTA
Governor's Ranch Elementary PTA has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Governor's Ranch Elementary PTA

Hosted by

Governor's Ranch Elementary PTA

About this event

Sales closed

GRE Gala 2026: Silent Auction Extended

Name A Pod item
Name A Pod
$30

Starting bid

That's correct! Your family gets to rename A Pod (Kindergarten & 1st grade classrooms).


This name will be valid for the next two school years (26/27 & 27/28) and posted on the pod signage.


*Pod Name subject to review by the Principal.

Name the Health Clinic item
Name the Health Clinic
$30

Starting bid

That's correct! Your family gets to rename the school health clinic.


This name will be valid for the next two school years (26/27 & 27/28) and will be displayed outside the clinic.


*Name subject to review by the Principal.

Name the Assistant Principal's Office item
Name the Assistant Principal's Office
$30

Starting bid

That's correct! Your family gets to choose what the Assistant Principal's Office is called for the next two school years (26/27 & 27/28)!


Signage will be displayed outside the office.


*Name subject to review by the Assistant Principal.

5th grade Continuation - May 2027 - Front Row seats item
5th grade Continuation - May 2027 - Front Row seats
$50

Starting bid

Reserve the FRONT Row at your 5th grader(s) continuation ceremony in May 2027! (This is for current 4th grade families as the ones for 2026 have already been sold.)


*This item is good for one of the two front rows, and will accommodate seating for up to 12 people.


1st grade Experience: Bowling Bonanza - Dahlin item
1st grade Experience: Bowling Bonanza - Dahlin
$30

Starting bid

One student, plus one friend, will go bowling at Round One Bowling with the teacher.


Date TBD with the teacher. Will be before the end of this school year.


*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).

1st grade Experience: Bowling Bonanza - Frainer item
1st grade Experience: Bowling Bonanza - Frainer
$30

Starting bid

One student, plus one friend, will go bowling at Round One Bowling with the teacher.


Date TBD with the teacher. Will be before the end of this school year.


*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).

2nd Grade Experience - Pajamas, Popcorn & Pixar - Jones item
2nd Grade Experience - Pajamas, Popcorn & Pixar - Jones
$30

Starting bid

One student, plus one friend, will enjoy watching a Pixar movie, while eating popcorn in their pajamas at the school with the 2nd grade teachers.


Date and movie TBD with the teacher. Will be before the end of this school year.


*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).

2nd Grade Experience - Pajamas, Popcorn & Pixar - Martin item
2nd Grade Experience - Pajamas, Popcorn & Pixar - Martin
$30

Starting bid

One student, plus one friend, will enjoy watching a Pixar movie, while eating popcorn in their pajamas at the school with the 2nd grade teachers.


Date and movie TBD with the teacher. Will be before the end of this school year.


*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).

3rd Grade Experience - Birdhouse Bonanza! - Ambrogio item
3rd Grade Experience - Birdhouse Bonanza! - Ambrogio
$30

Starting bid

One 3rd grade student plus one friend will decorate birdhouses with the 3rd grade teachers one day after school. Snacks will be provided.


Location: at GRE in a 3rd grade classroom. Date TBD within the 25/26 school year.


*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).

3rd Grade Experience - Birdhouse Bonanza! - Sturgell item
3rd Grade Experience - Birdhouse Bonanza! - Sturgell
$30

Starting bid

One 3rd grade student plus one friend will decorate birdhouses with the 3rd grade teachers one day after school. Snacks will be provided.


Location: at GRE in a 3rd grade classroom. Date TBD within the 25/26 school year.


*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).

4th Grade Experience - Magical Movie Day - Arnold item
4th Grade Experience - Magical Movie Day - Arnold
$30

Starting bid

One student and one friend will have a Poppin' Good Time with the 4th & 5th grade teachers!


This experience includes the movie entrance and popcorn for one child and a friend. The four teachers are going together, so a total of eight kids will attend.


Date and movie TBD within the 25/26 school year.


*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).

4th Grade Experience - Magical Movie Day - Lucero item
4th Grade Experience - Magical Movie Day - Lucero
$30

Starting bid

One student and one friend will have a Poppin' Good Time with the 4th & 5th grade teachers!


This experience includes the movie entrance and popcorn for one child and a friend. The four teachers are going together, so a total of eight kids will attend.


Date and movie TBD within the 25/26 school year.


*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).

5th Grade Experience - Magical Movie Day - Fischer item
5th Grade Experience - Magical Movie Day - Fischer
$30

Starting bid

One student and one friend will have a Poppin' Good Time with the 4th & 5th grade teachers!


This experience includes the movie entrance and popcorn for one child and a friend. The four teachers are going together, so a total of eight kids will attend.


Date and movie TBD within the 25/26 school year.


*Friends must be current GRE students (any grade).

AMP Experience - Climbing Night - Sage item
AMP Experience - Climbing Night - Sage
$30

Starting bid

One student and one friend will get a Climbing Night at Movement with Ms Li, Mrs Sage and Mrs Gerlach.


Date: the first Friday in May (5/1/26).


*Student and Friend must be current GRE students (grades 2 - 5 only)

Recess with the Principal - K - Frainer item
Recess with the Principal - K - Frainer
$30

Starting bid

Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.


Recess with the Principal - K - Meyer item
Recess with the Principal - K - Meyer
$30

Starting bid

Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.


Recess with the Principal - 1st - Dahlin item
Recess with the Principal - 1st - Dahlin
$30

Starting bid

Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.


Recess with the Principal - 2nd - Knox item
Recess with the Principal - 2nd - Knox
$30

Starting bid

Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.


Recess with the Principal - 2nd - Jones item
Recess with the Principal - 2nd - Jones
$30

Starting bid

Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.


Recess with the Principal - 2nd - Martin item
Recess with the Principal - 2nd - Martin
$30

Starting bid

Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.


Recess with the Principal - 3rd - Ambrogio item
Recess with the Principal - 3rd - Ambrogio
$30

Starting bid

Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.


Recess with the Principal - 3rd - Lees item
Recess with the Principal - 3rd - Lees
$30

Starting bid

Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.


Recess with the Principal - 4th - Arnold item
Recess with the Principal - 4th - Arnold
$30

Starting bid

Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.


Recess with the Principal - 4th - Lucero item
Recess with the Principal - 4th - Lucero
$30

Starting bid

Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.


Recess with the Principal - 4th - Mailo item
Recess with the Principal - 4th - Mailo
$30

Starting bid

Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.


Recess with the Principal - 5th - Fischer item
Recess with the Principal - 5th - Fischer
$30

Starting bid

Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.


Recess with the Principal - 5th - Walls item
Recess with the Principal - 5th - Walls
$30

Starting bid

Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.


For the Family_Inside Playtime item
For the Family_Inside Playtime
$75

Starting bid

Weather not cooperating for some outside family fun? Change the game plan and enjoy an inside experience instead.


  • Slick City 90-minute action passes x3
  • Glowgolf Admission x 4
  • Outlanes Pinball Lounge - $40 gift card
For the Family_Mother's Day Basket item
For the Family_Mother's Day Basket
$75

Starting bid

Looking for a great Mother's Day gift?


Mother's Day Dish Towel, Frame, Mini Vase, Paperweight, Block Sign, Round Vintage Framed Sign, 2 coupons for Free 8" Cake in a Box, Lunch Bag.

For the Family_Social Photobooth item
For the Family_Social Photobooth
$350

Starting bid

Add a touch of fun and style to your next event with our modern, social photo booth—a guest favorite that captures memories in the moment. Our booth lets guests snap photos, GIFs, and boomerangs, instantly share them to their phones, and take home beautiful printed keepsakes from your celebration.


Valid for a 3-hour Social Photo Booth rental


  • Event must be located within a 3-mile radius of Governors Ranch Elementary School
  • Subject to availability at the time of booking
  • Blackout dates apply: Memorial Day Weekend, 4th of July, and Labor Day Weekend
  • Certificate must be redeemed and event completed by March 31, 2027
  • Non-transferable and has no cash value
  • Advance reservation required
For the Kids_Birthday Party item
For the Kids_Birthday Party
$150

Starting bid

One birthday party for up to 12 attendees. Party can take place at either 5280 Gymnastics locations.


Party includes 1 hour in the gym and 1/2 hour in the party room.

Memorabilia_Taylor Swift Signed CD Display item
Memorabilia_Taylor Swift Signed CD Display
$500

Starting bid

Framed display includes a Taylor Swift hand-signed CD album insert as well as the Tortured Poets Department CD.


*Item will be directly shipped to winning bidder within two weeks of auction.

Health & Wellness_Foothills Parks & Rec Passes item
Health & Wellness_Foothills Parks & Rec Passes
$50

Starting bid

Go to the gym, go swimming, and so much more.


4 x one-time complimentary pass to a Foothills Park & Rec facility.


Expires: 8/31/2026

Health & Wellness_Chiropractic Care #1 item
Health & Wellness_Chiropractic Care #1
$300

Starting bid

Are you not moving as well as you could be? Do you experience back pain/discomfort?


Take advantage of this spectacular Chiropractic Services with Dr. Luck at A Better Back Clinic.


This service includes the initial consultation, x-rays, and 6 sessions. Must be redeemed by 4/6/2026

Health & Wellness_Chiropractic Care #2 item
Health & Wellness_Chiropractic Care #2
$300

Starting bid

Are you not moving as well as you could be? Do you experience back pain/discomfort?


Take advantage of this spectacular Chiropractic Services with Dr. Luck at A Better Back Clinic.


This service includes the initial consultation, x-rays, and 6 sessions. Must be redeemed by 4/6/2026

Health & Wellness_Chiropractic Care #3 item
Health & Wellness_Chiropractic Care #3
$300

Starting bid

Are you not moving as well as you could be? Do you experience back pain/discomfort?


Take advantage of this spectacular Chiropractic Services with Dr. Luck at A Better Back Clinic.


This service includes the initial consultation, x-rays, and 6 sessions. Must be redeemed by 4/6/2026

Holiday Light Installation item
Holiday Light Installation
$500

Starting bid

Holiday lighting installation and take down donated by Holiday Exteriors. Includes up to 150' of roof/gutter line and up to 250' of lights on bushes or trees at your home. 


Any color scheme and sized light bulbs included.  Installation will be performed before Thanksgiving and taken down in the month of January. 


No tangled strands or burnt out bulbs. Leave the holiday lighting to the pros. 


Good for the November 2026 - January 2027


Approx. value $1600.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!