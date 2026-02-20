Grease Cast Fees

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About this event
$
This will cover the cost of headshots, costume fees and 4 dinners during dress rehearsals. CAST shirts will be FREE!
This will cover the cost of headshots, costume fees. CAST shirts will be FREE!
Please be advised that those selecting this option are responsible for their own dinners. Because we are pre-ordering meals for those who purchased them in advance, there will be no extra meals to order the day of.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!