Stagebugz Theatre

Hosted by

Stagebugz Theatre

About this event

Grease Is the Word

1560 Teller St

Lakewood, CO 80214, USA

Non-Refundable Deposit
$200

Choose to pay EITHER the non-refundable deposit or full tuition at this step; you do not need to select both!


This option allows you to pay only the non-refundable deposit up front. The remaining $140 is due by May 29th

Full Tuition
$340

Choose to pay EITHER the non-refundable deposit or full tuition at this step; you do not need to select both!


If you choose to pay full tuition up front, the $140 may be refunded until May 29th. The $200 deposit is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Add a donation for Stagebugz Theatre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!