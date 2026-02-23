Grease - Program Ads and Dedications

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About this event
Size: 2.5” x 2”
All artwork should be in the desired ad size in either JPG or PDF format and emailed to: [email protected].
Size: 2.5” x 4”
All artwork should be in the desired ad size in either JPG or PDF format and emailed to: [email protected].
Size: 4” x 5”
All artwork should be in the desired ad size in either JPG or PDF format and emailed to: [email protected].
Size: 5” x 8”
All artwork should be in the desired ad size in either JPG or PDF format and emailed to: [email protected].
Size: 5” x 8”
All artwork should be in the desired ad size in either JPG or PDF format and emailed to: [email protected].
Size: 5” x 8”
All artwork should be in the desired ad size in either JPG or PDF format and emailed to: [email protected].
Size: 5” x 8”
All artwork should be in the desired ad size in either JPG or PDF format and emailed to: [email protected].
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