Hosted by

PAMA Advocacy League

About this event

Grease - Program Ads and Dedications

1/8 Page Ad
$20

Size: 2.5” x 2”

All artwork should be in the desired ad size in either JPG or PDF format and emailed to: [email protected].

1/4 Page Ad
$35

Size: 2.5” x 4”

All artwork should be in the desired ad size in either JPG or PDF format and emailed to: [email protected].

1/2 Page Ad
$60

Size: 4” x 5”

All artwork should be in the desired ad size in either JPG or PDF format and emailed to: [email protected].

Full Page Ad
$100

Size: 5” x 8”

All artwork should be in the desired ad size in either JPG or PDF format and emailed to: [email protected].

Inside Front Cover
$150

Size: 5” x 8”

All artwork should be in the desired ad size in either JPG or PDF format and emailed to: [email protected].

Inside Back Cover
$150

Size: 5” x 8”

All artwork should be in the desired ad size in either JPG or PDF format and emailed to: [email protected].

Outside Back Cover
$200

Size: 5” x 8”

All artwork should be in the desired ad size in either JPG or PDF format and emailed to: [email protected].

Add a donation for PAMA Advocacy League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!