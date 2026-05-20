Flat River Community Players Inc

Hosted by

Flat River Community Players Inc

About this event

Grease the Musical Fundraiser

Sponsor a Song, Pick Your Song
$1,000

Pick you Song Sponsor.

You will be able to pick the song of your choice to sponsor. (first come, first served)

Your company or sponsor logo featured on a Zombie actor wearing a printed shirt in our next production, Night of the Living Dead, displayed in the lobby.

Your name announced during the 50/50 drawing.


Songs from Grease the Musical

  1. Summer Nights
  2. Those Magic Changes
  3. Freddy, My Love
  4. Greased Lightnin’
  5. Mooning
  6. Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee
  7. We GoTogether
  8. Alma Mater
  9. Rydell Fight Song
  10. Rock n Roll Party Queen
  11. It’s Raining on Prom Night
  12. Born to Hand Jive
  13. Beauty School Drop Out
  14. Alone at a Drive In-Movie
  15. There are Worst Things I Could Do
  16. All Choked Up
Sponsor a Song, We Choose the Song
$500

We choose your Song!

Your company or sponsor logo featured on a Zombie actor wearing a printed shirt in our next production, Night of the Living Dead, displayed in the lobby.

Your name announced during the 50/50 drawing.

Sponsor a Cast or Crew Member
$50

You'll receive: Your Name featured on a cast/crew sponsor Poster displayed in our lobby during the production run

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!