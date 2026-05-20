Grease the Musical Fundraiser

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About this event
Pick you Song Sponsor.
You will be able to pick the song of your choice to sponsor. (first come, first served)
Your company or sponsor logo featured on a Zombie actor wearing a printed shirt in our next production, Night of the Living Dead, displayed in the lobby.
Your name announced during the 50/50 drawing.
Songs from Grease the Musical
We choose your Song!
Your company or sponsor logo featured on a Zombie actor wearing a printed shirt in our next production, Night of the Living Dead, displayed in the lobby.
Your name announced during the 50/50 drawing.
You'll receive: Your Name featured on a cast/crew sponsor Poster displayed in our lobby during the production run
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!