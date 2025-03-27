GREASE - Thurs, May 1, 7:30 PM - Eastern Shore Rep's 12th Annual Theatre on the Bluff

GENERAL ADMISSION - please bring your own lawn chairs or blanket. GA gates will open at 6:30 PM. Tickets are non-refundable.
GENERAL ADMISSION - please bring your own lawn chairs or blanket. GA gates will open at 6:30 PM. Tickets are non-refundable.
GENERAL ADMISSION - child age 4 and under
free
GENERAL ADMISSION - please bring your own lawn chairs or blanket. GA gates will open at 6:30 PM.
GENERAL ADMISSION - please bring your own lawn chairs or blanket. GA gates will open at 6:30 PM.
GENERAL ADMISSION - adult active military
$20
GENERAL ADMISSION - please bring your own lawn chairs or blanket. GA gates will open at 6:30 PM. Tickets are non-refundable.
GENERAL ADMISSION - please bring your own lawn chairs or blanket. GA gates will open at 6:30 PM. Tickets are non-refundable.
EARLY ENTRY - adult or child age 5+
$75
EARLY ENTRY tickets allow you to set your chairs/blankets 15 minutes ahead of General Admission ticket holders. Gates for this ticket type open at 6:15 PM. Please plan to arrive to the Sponsor/Early Entry ticket line ahead of 6:15 pm. Tickets are non-refundable.
EARLY ENTRY tickets allow you to set your chairs/blankets 15 minutes ahead of General Admission ticket holders. Gates for this ticket type open at 6:15 PM. Please plan to arrive to the Sponsor/Early Entry ticket line ahead of 6:15 pm. Tickets are non-refundable.