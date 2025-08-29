Sales closed

Great 100 Silent Auction - 2025

Pick-up location

At the Alumni Table

Self-care Basket item
Self-care Basket
$45

Starting bid

Self-care basket to care for yourself while caring for others

Kitchen Items for Fruit item
Kitchen Items for Fruit
$40

Starting bid

Kitchen tools for fruit and vegetable carvings

Obagi Medical Beach Bag: item
Obagi Medical Beach Bag:
$50

Starting bid

Obagi Medical Beach Bag: The summer may be over, but this bag is always in season. Enjoy this cozy blanket while sipping your beverage out of this high-quality water bottle. Pamper yourself with clinical-grade Obagi Medical facial products, complete with a makeup bag for your travels. (value $200+)

Obagi Bombshell w/ $100 VS gift card item
Obagi Bombshell w/ $100 VS gift card
$75

Starting bid

Obagi Bombshell: this high-quality travel case comes complete with a $100 Victoria’s Secret gift card, large-sized Obagi Medical skin care, and a travel-sized hand sanitizer. (value $250+)

A Professional Night Out item
A Professional Night Out
$45

Starting bid

A Professional Night Out: this leather handbag is filled with high-end samples from various makeup and skin care brands, along with full-sized products from Tarte Makeup and Sephora. (value $150+)

Great 100 Minutes of Fun item
Great 100 Minutes of Fun
$50

Starting bid

Great 100 Minutes of Fun: This toy basket is packed with fun toys and games for the family and kids to enjoy. Race around the yard with the monster RC truck, blast off with a bottle rocket science project, build your own LEGO Marvel command station, or play Guesstures as a family! 

Cozy Night with Bryan Adams item
Cozy Night with Bryan Adams item
Cozy Night with Bryan Adams
$100

Starting bid

Cozy blanket, 2 picture frames, iced caramel macchiato candle, cordless frother, vanilla cashmere lotion, compression socks, luna tumbler, iced coffee tumbler, Keurig iced and hot coffee pods, and 2 concert tickets to Bryan Adams + parking pass (value $350+)

William Mangum "Ivey Lane" Signed item
William Mangum "Ivey Lane" Signed
$100

Starting bid

William Mangum "Ivey Lane" Signed

3 B's - Book, Blankey & Booze item
3 B's - Book, Blankey & Booze
$75

Starting bid

3 B's - Book, Blankey & Booze

Self Care Kit item
Self Care Kit
$45

Starting bid

Pamper yourself

Margarita Prep Basket item
Margarita Prep Basket
$35

Starting bid

Shaker set, 2 glasses, Salt, Sugar, Strawberry mix, Margarita mix, Rimmetrax, ice bucket

Michel Kors Purse item
Michel Kors Purse
$100

Starting bid

Michel Kors Purse RED

Norwax Cleaning Kit item
Norwax Cleaning Kit
$75

Starting bid

Spa Tub item
Spa Tub
$10

Starting bid

Assorted self-care

Taking Care of YOU item
Taking Care of YOU
$75

Starting bid

Taking Care of YOU: Bogg bag, yoga mat, stability ball, yoga block, Stanley lunch cooler, Stanley flip straw tumbler, exercise bands. (value $350)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!