Great Chefs of Grand Avenue Silent Auction

Spirits & Slices: A Saint Paul Night Out

Get ready to explore the wild side of Saint Paul! This experience includes a $60 gift card to CynCity Tours — your ticket to uncovering the city’s most fascinating stories. Choose from thrilling Ghost Walking Tours, infamous Gangsterland Tours, historic Union Depot tours, and more. CynCity brings Saint Paul’s past to life with energy, intrigue, and plenty of local flair.

Then refuel with a $50 gift card to Italian Pie Shoppe, a beloved neighborhood staple serving up legendary pizza and classic Italian favorites.

History, hauntings, and hearty bites — the perfect Saint Paul adventure awaits!





Vaule: $110