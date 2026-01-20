Great Chefs of Grand Avenue Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card to Muddy Cow
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to any ticketed event at The Lexington - wine pairing dinner, whiskey certification courses, historical presentations - check website for current events.
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Spirits & Slices: A Saint Paul Night Out
Get ready to explore the wild side of Saint Paul! This experience includes a $60 gift card to CynCity Tours — your ticket to uncovering the city’s most fascinating stories. Choose from thrilling Ghost Walking Tours, infamous Gangsterland Tours, historic Union Depot tours, and more. CynCity brings Saint Paul’s past to life with energy, intrigue, and plenty of local flair.
Then refuel with a $50 gift card to Italian Pie Shoppe, a beloved neighborhood staple serving up legendary pizza and classic Italian favorites.
History, hauntings, and hearty bites — the perfect Saint Paul adventure awaits!
Vaule: $110
Starting bid
Our Black Hole® Wheeled Duffel 70L is perfect for gear-intensive weekends or multiweek travel.
This 14-liter mini gear closet is ready to organize essentials, no matter where you’re headed.
Black Hole Wheeled Duffel & Black Hole ‘Cube’
Donated by Patagonia
Valued at $440
Starting bid
Barbie Art by Nicole Houff and a $100 gift card to Wet Paint for custom framing
Valued at $175
Starting bid
Art Class at Wet Paint
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Baking Betty's $100 Gift Card
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Shop. Sip. Savor. Repeat.
BankCherokee brings you the ultimate Grand Avenue adventure! Enjoy $30 gift cards to Red Balloon Bookshop, Iron Ranger, Catzen Coffee, and Moloney’s Irish Import Shop. Books, bites, brews, and a little Irish charm — everything you need for the perfect day on Grand!
Valued at $200
Starting bid
This gift is the Ultimate Coffee and Cats Experience. Enjoy a coffee presentation in the Lounge with the cats and custom charcuterie boards to snack on. After your Lounge time, try your skill with a hands-on pour-over lab where you'll learn the secrets to the perfect pour-over, and get to try your hand at it yourself! The Ultimate Coffee Experience is approximately 90 minutes, for up to 8 guests.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
We Appreciate Every Customer!
Conveniently located on the corner of Grand and Chatsworth in St. Paul, Lloyd’s Automotive has been a trusted community business for more than five decades.
Deluxe Car Care at Lloyd's Automotive
Valued $150
Starting bid
We Appreciate Every Customer!
Conveniently located on the corner of Grand and Chatsworth in St. Paul, Lloyd’s Automotive has been a trusted community business for more than five decades.
Deluxe Car Care at Lloyd's Automotive
Valued $150
Starting bid
We Appreciate Every Customer!
Conveniently located on the corner of Grand and Chatsworth in St. Paul, Lloyd’s Automotive has been a trusted community business for more than five decades.
Deluxe Car Care at Lloyd's Automotive
Valued $150
Starting bid
We Appreciate Every Customer!
Conveniently located on the corner of Grand and Chatsworth in St. Paul, Lloyd’s Automotive has been a trusted community business for more than five decades.
Deluxe Car Care at Lloyd's Automotive
Valued $150
Starting bid
You don’t have to be on The Voice to know this is a winner.
Snag a signed Blake Shelton album and bring home a little country star power. Warning: may cause spontaneous singing.
Signed Blake Shelton Album
Valued at $450
Starting bid
Channel your inner country queen with this Lainey Wilson album! Full of grit, heart, and bell-bottom sass, it’s the perfect soundtrack for cruising with the windows down and the volume all the way up.
Signed Lainey Wilson Album
Valued at $150
Starting bid
A confident smile is a lasting investment. This beautifully curated package from Grand Avenue Smiles includes a premium electric toothbrush and professional oral health rinse — along with a one-year Dental Savings Plan membership featuring:
• Two comprehensive exams
• Two professional cleanings
• One emergency exam
• Two fluoride treatments
• Necessary x-rays
• Gum tissue evaluation
• Oral cancer screenings
Exceptional preventive care, thoughtful technology, and peace of mind — all designed to keep your smile healthy and radiant throughout the year.
Dental Care Basket donated by Grand Ave Smiles
Valued at $545
Starting bid
Escape to paradise with a one-week stay in a beautiful 1-bedroom, 1-bath beachfront condo in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.
Wake up to the sound of waves, sip your morning coffee with sweeping Gulf views, and end each day with breathtaking sunsets right outside your door.
This coastal retreat offers the perfect blend of relaxation and charm — pristine white sand, warm turquoise waters, and the laid-back luxury of Florida’s Gulf Coast. Whether you're craving a romantic getaway, a peaceful solo reset, or a sun-soaked escape, this weeklong stay delivers unforgettable seaside serenity.
Pack your sunscreen — paradise is calling.
Value: $2400
Donated by The Odd Couple Team
Starting bid
6-person Private, Curated Wine Tasting Experience — A Grand Avenue Evening
Hosted in your home or mine, a mutually agreed venue
Inspired by the tradition of long, lingering evenings along Grand Avenue, this intimate wine experience is drawn from a serious private cellar built over years with a focus on world-class producers, age-worthy bottles, and classic regions.
This is not a retail tasting or a predictable lineup. Each bottle is thoughtfully selected to reflect the kind of depth and character that defines Grand Avenue itself—timeless, layered, and quietly confident. Guests will enjoy a guided tasting featuring multiple wines spanning iconic Old World and benchmark New World expressions, including selections rarely encountered outside of top restaurant lists or private collections.
Designed for conversation, discovery, and shared appreciation, this is an evening that feels right at home in one of Saint Paul’s most storied neighborhoods.
Highlights
Starting bid
Sip, Slice & Savor: A Private Wine Experience
Gather six of your favorite friends for an unforgettable evening of wine, wisdom, and wildly good pizza. This exclusive experience features a private wine class with renowned Sommelier Jason Kallsen, paired perfectly with a tableful of crave-worthy pizzas from Red Rabbit.
You’ll swirl, sip, and learn from one of the best — discovering what makes great wine truly great — all while indulging in handcrafted pies and lively conversation.
Perfect for a birthday celebration, client appreciation night, or simply elevating your next dinner party. Scheduled for a Tuesday or Wednesday in 2026 at your convenience.
Great wine. Great pizza. Great company.
What more could you ask for?
Starting bid
Escape to paradise with a one-week stay in a beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bath ocean view condo in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.
Trade the daily grind for white sand and &Old Florida charm! This stunning 2-bedroom, 2-
bathroom ocean-view condo puts you just 20 yards from the pristine shores of Indian Rocks
Beach. Located on a scenic barrier island between the Gulf of Mexico and the Intracoastal, this
is the ultimate getaway for families or groups looking for a laid-back, bungalow-style vibe.
Pack your sunscreen — paradise is calling.
Valued at $2000
Donated by The Odd Couple Team
Starting bid
Transcend the weekend and join us (and 7 of your friends) for The Champagner, a singular Saturday brunch experience set squarely between sophistication and self-indulgence. Explore an extravagant unlimited multi-course menu as you toast to limitless champagne, Island Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and more. It’s a good thing Sundays are a day of rest, ‘cause you’re gonna need it.
Valued at $880
Starting bid
Facial at Face Foundrie
Valued at $70
Starting bid
Kinderberry Hill Learning Basket
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Bourbon Basket from Mick's Bottle Shop (4 bottles included)
Valued at $315
Starting bid
Wine Basket from Mick's Bottle Shop (7 bottles included)
Valued at $400
Starting bid
Game Night Basket includes:
Scrabble Slam, Telestrations, Yahtzee, Sequence, Sorry, Rummikub
Valued at $150
Starting bid
CorePower Yoga Membership
Valued at $500
Starting bid
A fantastic little shop full of the best selection of exclusively American produced; artisan foods, cookbooks, candles, doggie treats and more.
Valued at $350
Starting bid
Color consultation and $100 Gift Card
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Red Balloon Bookshop Gift Basket
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Mathnasium Classes - for one month
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Historic Homes & Brunch Goals
Step inside elegance with 4 - tickets to the Summit Hill Home Tour, where stunning architecture, timeless design, and Saint Paul history come to life. Explore some of the neighborhood’s most beautiful homes and gather inspiration at every turn.
Then toast to your great taste with a $100 gift card to Hope Breakfast Bar — the go-to spot for over-the-top brunch favorites, craft cocktails, and all the sweet (and savory) vibes.
Grand homes by day, grand mimosas by brunch.
Now that’s a perfect Saint Paul experience.
Valued at $680
Starting bid
Rep the City. Cheer the Saints.
Show your Saint Paul spirit in style with two Large Saint Small sweatshirts — the beloved local brand known for clean design and bold hometown pride.
Then put them to good use with two tickets to a St. Paul Saints game, where the fun is big, the vibes are unbeatable, and the baseball is pure summer magic.
Cozy up, head to the ballpark, and celebrate everything we love about Saint Paul.
Game on. 🧢⚾
2 - Large Saint Small Sweatshirt, 1 - baseball hat and $30 gift card to Nina's Coffee - 2 tickets to a Saints game
Value: $260
Starting bid
A smaller version of our iconic 45-liter Black Hole® MLC®, the 30-liter Mini MLC is also built with recycled materials and a recycled TPU laminate.
Value: $200
Starting bid
World-class beer made in beautiful Decorah, Iowa. Best known for award-winning Barrel Aged Stouts, delicious IPAs, and showstopper sours - Toppling Goliath in Iowa!
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Gift Basket
Value: $100
Starting bid
Gift Basket
Value: $100
Starting bid
We’re gearing up for another fun summer filled with laughter, learning moments, and delicious food. Our 2026 Summer Camps are open for enrollment! Our summer camps are offered as 4 Day camps at 9am-12pm and 1-4pm June through August. Check out some of our favorite camp moments from 2025, sign up for our 2026 camps today, and we hope to see your young chef in the kitchen next summer!
Our summer camp program was rated one of the top summer programs for kids but Mpls. St. Paul Magazine for the 4th year!
Good towards 1 kid's registration to our 4-day summer campl.
Value: $400
Starting bid
Our cooking birthday parties include 3 cooking projects, themed paperware products and decorations, lemonade, an apron for the birthday child (that their friends get to sign as a gift to them!), a two-layer birthday cake (decorated to the theme you choose), and two Way Cool Chefs hosting your party!
Good towards 1 Kid's birthday party for up to 10 guests
Value: $400
Starting bid
Whether you’re looking for a fun date night idea, girls night out get together or just want expand your knowledge in the kitchen and try something new, our adult cooking classes are the perfect spot to check out in the twin cities! Our Way Cool chefs will teach you everything from pasta to middle eastern foods to sushi making or cooking with bourbon. To top it off you get to eat everything you make while you’re here, so dinner is included!
Value $200
Starting bid
6 Person - Private Whiskey & Spirits Tasting — A Grand Avenue After-Hours Experience
Hosted in your home or mine, or a mutually agreed venue
This bespoke spirits tasting channels the spirit of Grand Avenue after hours—when the lights are lower, the conversations linger, and the good bottles finally come out. The experience is built around a deep private collection of whiskeys and fine spirits, assembled through years of allocation access, travel, and disciplined collecting.
The tasting will feature highly sought-after American and international bottlings, emphasizing bottles that are allocated, discontinued, or simply unobtainable at retail. Rather than a brand showcase, the experience focuses on contrast, context, and craftsmanship, with thoughtful storytelling around why each bottle earned its place in the lineup.
This is a rare opportunity to taste from a collection that mirrors the neighborhood itself: refined, a little understated, and far better than it lets on at first glance.
Highlights
- Drawn from a private, allocation-driven collection
- Limited-release, older, and hard-to-find bottlings
- Guided tasting with narrative and context
- Designed for serious enjoyment, not mass consumption
Value: $500
Starting bid
Pure Saint Paul: The Klondike Kate Experience
Looking to surprise, delight, and entertain? Up to three costumed Klondike Kates will arrive at your home, office, or event and deliver a lively 15-minute singing telegram performance bursting with vintage charm and toe-tapping fun.
Dressed in their signature turn-of-the-century attire, these beloved Saint Paul entertainers bring history, harmony, and a whole lot of personality wherever they go.
Perfect for birthdays, office celebrations, client surprises, or just because — this is as uniquely Saint Paul as it gets.
Memorable. Musical. Unmistakably local.
Value: $350
Starting bid
Bring home the warmth, flavor, and spirit of Ireland — with a Grand Avenue twist. This charming bundle includes a $20 gift card to Moloney’s Irish Import Shop, along with traditional favorites like Irish brown soda bread mix, marmalade, a cookbook, and more — everything you need for an authentic taste of the Emerald Isle.
Then head down the avenue to enjoy a proper night out with a $50 gift card to Emmett’s Public House, Grand Avenue’s beloved gastropub known for elevated comfort food, great drinks, and cozy neighborhood charm.
Stock your pantry, savor tradition, and toast to good times — Grand Avenue style. Sláinte! 🍀
Value: $100
Starting bid
Pamper Yourself Basket
Value $100
Starting bid
The Perfect Grand Avenue Date Day
Treat yourself (and someone special) to a charming day on Grand Avenue. Start with blooms from A. Johnson & Sons Florist with a $25 gift card — because every great date begins with flowers.
Then indulge in an unforgettable meal with a $100 gift card to The Lexington, one of Saint Paul’s most iconic dining destinations, known for timeless elegance and exceptional cuisine.
Round out the experience with a delicious stop at Punch Pizza ($25 gift card), where authentic Neapolitan pizza brings a little spark to any outing.
Flowers, fine dining, and fantastic pizza — everything you need for a perfect day (and night) on Grand. 💐🍷🍕
Value: $150
Starting bid
An Evening of Bourbon & Culinary Brilliance
Elevate your next gathering with an unforgettable private chef-hosted bourbon dinner for six.
Chef Kyle Moncada and his talented team will bring the restaurant experience to your home, crafting an exquisite four-course menu designed to pair perfectly with a curated selection of Angel’s Envy bourbons.
From the first pour to the final course, each pairing is thoughtfully composed to highlight the depth, warmth, and complexity of this celebrated bourbon — creating a dining experience that is both refined and unforgettable.
Intimate. Elevated. Indulgent.
This is not just dinner — it’s an experience.
Value: $650
Starting bid
Pop, Fizz, Clink! The Ultimate Bubbles Basket
Celebrate life’s best moments with this festive collection featuring two sparkling wines, two rosés, and four elegant champagne flutes — everything you need to toast in style.
Whether you’re hosting brunch, celebrating a milestone, or simply making an ordinary Tuesday feel extraordinary, this basket brings instant sparkle to any occasion.
Because life is better with bubbles.
Value $95
Starting bid
Relax, Restore, Rejuvenate
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this luxurious spa package featuring a $200 gift card to Just For Me Spa, a serene retreat known for exceptional treatments and tranquil surroundings.
Complement your spa visit with $45 in premium Aveda products, crafted with naturally derived ingredients to nourish body and mind at home.
The perfect invitation to unwind, refresh, and emerge feeling completely renewed. Because you deserve it.
Value $245
Donated by Abby Moffitt (Farmer's Union Agency)
Starting bid
Dinner & a Decadent Pour
Enjoy a night out with a $100 gift card to Emmett’s Public House or Saji-Ya, two beloved local favorites known for vibrant flavors and inviting atmospheres.
Pair the evening with a bottle of Merlot from Kenefick Ranch — a beautifully crafted wine that brings richness and elegance to any table.
An effortless recipe for a memorable night.
Value $180
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!