Great Falls Figure Skating Club's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
GFFSC has 2 tables at the sports mixer on Wednesday 4/8/2026. The mixer starts at 5:30pm.
Guest Speaker: Bill Himmelberg, Head Coach of University of Providence’s Women’s Basketball Team and Owner-Operator of McDonald’s in Great Falls and Havre.
• Food, donated by local restaurants in support of the Foundation
• No-host Beverages
• 50/50 Drawings
• Silent Auction
• Music
• Games and Prizes
Blue and white baseball caps available in glitter or non-glitter logo
The Electric City Skates is the Great Falls Figure Skating Club Synchronized Skating Team. We are selling stickers as a fundraiser.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!