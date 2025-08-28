Great Falls Figure Skating Club

Offered by

Great Falls Figure Skating Club

About this shop

Great Falls Figure Skating Club's Shop

Sports Mixer Admission item
Sports Mixer Admission
$20

GFFSC has 2 tables at the sports mixer on Wednesday 4/8/2026. The mixer starts at 5:30pm.


Guest Speaker: Bill Himmelberg, Head Coach of University of Providence’s Women’s Basketball Team and Owner-Operator of McDonald’s in Great Falls and Havre.

• Food, donated by local restaurants in support of the Foundation

• No-host Beverages

• 50/50 Drawings

• Silent Auction

• Music

• Games and Prizes

GFFSC Baseball Hats item
GFFSC Baseball Hats
$20

Blue and white baseball caps available in glitter or non-glitter logo

ECS Sticker item
ECS Sticker
$2

The Electric City Skates is the Great Falls Figure Skating Club Synchronized Skating Team. We are selling stickers as a fundraiser.

Monthly Locker Rental item
Monthly Locker Rental
$15

GFFSC has lockers for rent. There are 18 lockers available on a first come first serve basis. GFFSC full members will have priority over any other skaters. Skaters must provide their own lock. 

Lockers are available on a monthly basis starting September 1st. Absolutely no stickers or sticker type items in/on lockers. Skaters can personalize their locker using magnets ONLY.

Add a donation for Great Falls Figure Skating Club

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!