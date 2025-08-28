Great Falls Figure Skating Club's Shop

GFFSC has 2 tables at the sports mixer on Wednesday 4/8/2026. The mixer starts at 5:30pm.





Guest Speaker: Bill Himmelberg, Head Coach of University of Providence’s Women’s Basketball Team and Owner-Operator of McDonald’s in Great Falls and Havre.

• Food, donated by local restaurants in support of the Foundation

• No-host Beverages

• 50/50 Drawings

• Silent Auction

• Music

• Games and Prizes