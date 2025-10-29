Boys & Girls Clubs of the Altamaha Area

Hosted by

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Altamaha Area

Great Futures Gala

245 East Bay St

Jesup, GA 31545, USA

Gold Sponsorship Table
$1,000

-8 Seat Table for you and your guest

-Logo features on even signage and in the event program

-Recognition from stage during the Great Futures Gala

-Recognition on table signage and in the event program

-Individual Social Media spotlight

Silver Sponsorship Table
$500

-4 Seat Table for you and your guest

-Recognition on table signage and in the event program

-Group Acknowledgement on social media prior to the event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!