Hosted by
Jesup, GA 31545, USA
-8 Seat Table for you and your guest
-Logo features on even signage and in the event program
-Recognition from stage during the Great Futures Gala
-Recognition on table signage and in the event program
-Individual Social Media spotlight
-4 Seat Table for you and your guest
-Recognition on table signage and in the event program
-Group Acknowledgement on social media prior to the event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!