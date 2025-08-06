Great Gear for a Great Cause!

Starting bid
VALUE: $700
Edge 1040 Solar is powered by the sun and packed with everything under it. It's our first GPS bike computer with solar charging and multi-band GNSS technology, so you can ride longer and get even better coverage under dense tree cover or the urban canyon. The Edge 1040 Solar bike computer also has performance features that help you understand your strengths and weaknesses. When paired with your compatible sensors, it can even help you manage your efforts by providing power targets throughout a course and stamina feature insights, so you know how much gas is left in the tank. And the setup is simple, so you can take it out of the box and be out riding in no time.
https://www.wheelandsprocket.com/product/garmin-edge-1040-solar-410883-1.htm
Generously donated by Wheel & Sprocket
Starting bid
Value: $700
The premium Edge 1050 cycling computer features a vivid color touchscreen, up to 20 hours of battery life, and 60 hours in battery saver mode. It provides alerts for road hazards and in-ride messaging when connected to your smartphone and Garmin Connect app. It integrates with Garmin training plans for personalized workouts and adapts to your performance with a compatible power meter and heart rate monitor. A built-in speaker offers clear prompts and a bike bell. Garmin Pay enables contactless payments for added convenience.
- Premium GPS cycling computer with a vivid color touchscreen for superior navigation, performance tracking, and smart connectivity
- Battery life - Up to 20 hours in demanding use cases, or 60 hours in battery saver mode
- Stay connected with road hazard alerts, in-ride messaging, live locations, and incident detection via Garmin Connect app
- The built-in speaker provides workout and navigation verbal prompts, and alert riders and pedestrians ahead of you with a loud on-device bike bell.
- Personalized workouts and coaching that adapt to training load and recovery, with real-time stamina insights and power guide features
- Make purchases on the go with Garmin Pay contactless payments. Garmin Pay lets you make purchases quickly and almost effortlessly with nothing needed but your 1050
Specifications:
- Rechargeable Battery: Yes
- WIFI: Yes
- Color Screen: Yes
- Cadence: Yes - Requires Additional Purchase
- GPS Enabled: Yes
- Heart Rate: Yes - Requires Additional Purchase
- ANT Compatibility: Yes
- Touchscreen: Yes
- Wireless: Yes
- Bluetooth Compatibility: Yes
https://www.wheelandsprocket.com/product/garmin-edge-1050-gps-cycling-computer-842120-1.htm
Generously donated by Wheel & Sprocket
Starting bid
Value: $1100
For serious athletes and adventurers who want to push beyond their limits, this premium multisport GPS smartwatch is built to perform — with advanced strength training features, dive capability, an internal speaker and mic for voice features, a built-in LED flashlight and more.
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/1228429/pn/010-02904-20/
Generously donated by Wheel & Sprocket
Starting bid
Value: $180
Topeak MTX 2.0 Explorer Spring Clip Rear Rack
- Integrated top plate for quick-mount MTX 1.0, 2.0, and RX trunk bags
- Integrated fender top
- 6061-T6 alloy construction
- Spring clip for additional cargo security
- 800g
- 55lb weight capacity
Trolley Tote Folding MTX Rear Basket
The perfect solution for around town shopping and errands. TrolleyTote features a telescopic handle and trolley wheels for easy handling at the market and the large capacity durable frame is collapsible for easy storage. The TrolleyTote is MTX QuickTrack® compatible for secure slide and click mounting and removal on all Topeak MTX racks.
Generously donated by Wheel & Sprocket
Starting bid
Value: $700
Now the family bikes can ride in style. The FullSwing™has all the bells and whistles, from new ZipStrips™to fully padded arms. It also swings away with one touch, for easy access to your car whenever you need.
Holds up to four bikes.
https://yakima.com/products/fullswing?srsltid=AfmBOopQccBTsY9wwSFCx3b-fP0ZjC4FDzaGC4PpJSzwCXfLrhI8isw3
Generously donated by Wheel & Sprocket
Starting bid
Value: $900
Thule T2 Pro XTR is a premium bike rack for demanding bike enthusiasts. With time-tested durability and award-winning design, this robust bike rack is ready for a wide variety of bike styles, including e-bikes.
Hassle-free design
Thule T2 Pro XTR has loads of features that make it easy to attach, use, remove, and store. From the tool-free AutoAttach system to the integrated wheels that help maneuver the rack to and from the vehicle, each detail has been carefully engineered, allowing you to focus on getting out and enjoying the ride.
Extreme testing
At our state-of-the-art Thule Test Center, we put the Thule T2 Pro XTR through the most demanding tests on the market. After using our specially designed test equipment to simulate the rack driving around the world twice, we then expose it to extreme heat, cold, and real-world road tests to ensure we deliver the most durable rack out there.
Features:
- Versatile design fits nearly all styles of bikes up to 60 lbs with zero frame contact
- AutoAttach system makes installation and removal simple and tool-free
- Integrated wheels help to maneuver the rack on and off the vehicle
- The HitchSwitch lever allows you to tilt the rack down for rear vehicle access or tilt it up when not in use
- Fits 20-29" wheels and up to 5" tires without adapters making it ideal for carbon frames, mountain, downhill, or fat bikes
- Integrated cable lock and lock knob locks bikes to the rack and secures the rack to the receiver
- Generous spacing between bike mounts with the ability to adjust side to side to eliminate bike interference
- Carries up to 4 bikes with Thule T2 Pro XT Add-On (sold separately, 9036XTB, 2" receiver only)
https://www.wheelandsprocket.com/product/thule-t2-pro-xtr-2-2-bike-389495-1.htm
Generously donated by Wheel & Sprocket
Starting bid
Value: $190
The Bike Rack Cover provides reliable protection for your bike when transporting it on the rear bike rack of your car. Designed to shield your bike from dirt, water, and road debris, this cover ensures your bike stays clean and dry during transit, whether you're heading to a trail or cycling event. With its easy-to-mount design, it offers minimal impact on driving visibility, making it the perfect accessory for trunk or hitch-mounted bike racks.
Whether you're heading out on an adventure or commuting to your favorite cycling spots, the Bike Rack Cover ensures your bike is safe, clean, and ready to go. Protect your bike from the elements with this practical and durable solution for easy bike transport.
https://evocsports.us/collections/bike-travel-accessories/products/bike-rack-cover
Generously donated by Wheel & Sprocket
Starting bid
Value: $800
The BIKE BAG PRO is a high-end, lightweight, and durable travel bag designed for the safe transport of your bike. Whether you're traveling with a Cross Country, All Mountain, Enduro, Freeride, Downhill, Gravel Road, or Triathlon bike, this travel bag ensures your bike remains protected with its sophisticated design and adjustable BIKE STAND PRO.
Travel in style and ensure your bike stays protected with the BIKE BAG PRO – the ultimate solution for bike transport.
Perfect for cyclists looking for a secure and convenient way to transport their bikes to races, events, or on trips.
https://evocsports.us/products/bike-travel-bag-pro-1
Generously donated by Wheel & Sprocket
Starting bid
Value: $200
Make ride time family time with Sunlite's Deluxe Child Carrier. It attaches to a sturdy aluminum rack and cradles your most precious cargo with a durable, high-impact plastic structure. Your bundle of joy rides in complete comfort with a 3-point safety harness with protective chest pad, adjustable foot wells with straps, a grab bar with padded grips and a head rest. And it's got real-world details like 2 in-seat storage compartments and a washable, padded seat for junior.
https://www.wheelandsprocket.com/product/sunlite-deluxe-child-carrier-66949-1.htm
Generously donated by Wheel & Sprocket
Starting bid
Value: $135
June 27, 2026
We will start at Superior National Golf Course, in Minnesota’s Sawtooth Mountains overlooking majestic Lake Superior, as we begin a fantastic Category 3 climb. Once over the ridgeline, the course takes advantage of the glacially sculpted terrain, rolling hills, and numerous lakes and streams at the southern range of the Boreal Forest. You will be riding on sections of road and trail that see as much moose traffic as people traffic at any given time.
Select your event when redeeming your free registration:
99er
96.8 miles, about 5,200 feet of climbing, Gravel 49% | 2-track 28% | Pavement 10% | ATV 4% | Snowmobile 3% | Singletrack 6% = 100% FUN!
59er
59 miles, about 3,600 feet of climbing, Gravel 49% | Pavement 10% | Snomo 3% | ATV 4% | Single Track 6% | 2-track 28% = 100% FUN!
45er
Shorten the distance and extend the fun! Start and finish with the Lutsen 99er racers in this 45-mile adventure. The Lutsen 45er is a shorter distance, but not short on all the race-weekend excitement!
29er
Experience the Lutsen excitement with the Lutsen 29er. 31 miles, about 2,400 feet of climbing, 19% single track, 31% pavement, 14% snowmobile/ski trail, 35% Forest Service Road, 100% FUN!
Generously donated by Lifetime
Starting bid
Value: $115
September 13, 2026
Gather your friends and family for a weekend of epic racing through the Northwoods of Wisconsin, accompanied by a festival atmosphere, live music, craft beer, and savory food truck eats.
Select your event when using your free registration:
This 40-mile race traverses the famed Birkie Ski trail, forest roads, and snowmobile routes.
This 16-mile event has all the same challenges of the 40 jam packed into a bite sized version!
Generously donated by Lifetime
Starting bid
Value: $110
Saturday, February 28, 2026
The Fat Bike Birkie is North America’s premier on-snow bike event. Riders test their skill and endurance on the professionally groomed American Birkebeiner Ski Trail, with options for every rider’s ability level. Choose from three epic distances: the Big Fat 47km race, the Half Fat 21km race, and the Fun Fat 10km Tour. And the fun doesn’t stop after the finish lines – test equipment at the Birkie Fat Bike Expo and enjoy the post-race party!
https://www.birkie.com/bike/events/fat-bike-birkie/
Generously donated by American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation
Starting bid
Value: up to $220
June 2026
Epic Bike Fest was voted the #2 Best MTB & Gravel Event. It all starts on the Trek Trails Powered by OTM, recently voted the #1 Best Mountain Bike Trail System (Single Trail Network) in the Midwest by readers of The Nxrth.
Join us this summer and ride the trails that riders can’t stop raving about—flowy singletrack, incredible community, and pure two-wheeled joy.
https://www.birkie.com/bike/events/epic-bike-fest/
Generously donated by American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation
Starting bid
Value: $150
Ready to hit the trail? The Wisconsin Off-Road Series (WORS) is back with a collection of Midwest XC mountain bike races where you can scorch your legs, hang with friends, and soak in the vibes. WORS is America’s largest state MTB racing series and the longest-running singletrack shenanigans. Tune up your bike and get your legs primed for a summer of full-weekend bike festivals at WORS.
No matter your background or ability, we’ve got family-friendly races waiting for you on Wisconsin’s finest trails!
https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/wors/
Generously Donated by Trek
Starting bid
Value: $500
PURPLE Accessories and other gear from Wolf Tooth!
https://www.wolftoothcomponents.com/
Generously donated by Wolf Tooth Components
Value: $100
New WI NICA Gear is about to drop and you can shop, shop, shop with this $100 online credit to the WI NICA Store with TC Screen Printing!
https://www.tcscreenprint.com/collections/wisconsin-nica
Generously donated by TC Screen Printing
Starting bid
Value: $210
The Protera+ is a helmet designed specifically for mountain biking. Ideal for enduro, trail, and cross-country riders, the compact geometry is designed for those who demand the highest level of protection, style, and ventilation on every ride.
https://www.rudyprojectna.com/collections/rudy-project-mountain-bike-helmets/products/protera-plus-mtb-helmets
Generously donated by Rudy Project
Starting bid
Value: $260
The Defender is designed with ultra adjustable fit and big vents for road cycling, mtb and XC skiing. Large coverage and lens choices protect from wind and sun.
https://www.rudyprojectna.com/collections/sale/products/defender-white-gloss-frame-with-multilaser-red-lenses-red-bumpers?_pos=21&_fid=9ac22f884&_ss=c
Generously donated by Rudy Project
Starting bid
Value: $275
For total "fun on one," Sun's Flat Top Extreme Unicycle is the way to go. This fun ride sports a chromoly frame, a bomb-proof ISIS spindle hub, and aluminum crank arms for maximum stiffness and impact-resistance. The seat has a built-in grab bar for extra control in tight spots. This lightweight, extra-responsive unicycle will entertain you for years to come and help develop your one-wheeled skills!
https://www.wheelandsprocket.com/product/sun-bicycles-flat-top-extreme-unicycle-210615-1.htm
Generously donated by Wheel & Sprocket
