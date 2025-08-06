Great Gear for a Great Cause!

Value: $900

Thule T2 Pro XTR is a premium bike rack for demanding bike enthusiasts. With time-tested durability and award-winning design, this robust bike rack is ready for a wide variety of bike styles, including e-bikes.



Hassle-free design

Thule T2 Pro XTR has loads of features that make it easy to attach, use, remove, and store. From the tool-free AutoAttach system to the integrated wheels that help maneuver the rack to and from the vehicle, each detail has been carefully engineered, allowing you to focus on getting out and enjoying the ride.



Extreme testing

At our state-of-the-art Thule Test Center, we put the Thule T2 Pro XTR through the most demanding tests on the market. After using our specially designed test equipment to simulate the rack driving around the world twice, we then expose it to extreme heat, cold, and real-world road tests to ensure we deliver the most durable rack out there.



Features:



- Versatile design fits nearly all styles of bikes up to 60 lbs with zero frame contact

- AutoAttach system makes installation and removal simple and tool-free

- Integrated wheels help to maneuver the rack on and off the vehicle

- The HitchSwitch lever allows you to tilt the rack down for rear vehicle access or tilt it up when not in use

- Fits 20-29" wheels and up to 5" tires without adapters making it ideal for carbon frames, mountain, downhill, or fat bikes

- Integrated cable lock and lock knob locks bikes to the rack and secures the rack to the receiver

- Generous spacing between bike mounts with the ability to adjust side to side to eliminate bike interference

- Carries up to 4 bikes with Thule T2 Pro XT Add-On (sold separately, 9036XTB, 2" receiver only)





https://www.wheelandsprocket.com/product/thule-t2-pro-xtr-2-2-bike-389495-1.htm





Generously donated by Wheel & Sprocket